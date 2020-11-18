SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers Are Trying to Fix the Run Game Without Addressing the Problem

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not been shy when addressing his team's concerns on the football field. 

First, it was the poor play on third down when the Steelers allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to manhandle them on possession downs. Then, it was sloppy play on special teams that forced Pittsburgh to go for it on fourth down, in the fourth quarter, against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Now, it's the running game. 

"As a team, you always go through lulls in the season where components of your play are lacking, and it requires a re-center of energy or attention or focus," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "I believe that is where we are in regards to the run game right now. We will get about that task this week."

That's no secret. Over the last three weeks, the Steelers have failed to eclipse the 50-yard mark on the ground. James Conner's struggles have grown with each game as the once 100-yard rusher struggles to find a rhythm within the ground attack. 

What needs to change, though? During Tomlin's Tuesday press conference, he continued to say the team will work on fixing the run game, but he didn't address what the issue is. In fact, he avoided it. 

"It's generally usually a combination of all the above, and specifically last week I was not surprised with the commitment that Cincinnati had to packing the line of scrimmage," Tomlin explained. "We stepped into a stadium where we hadn't seen our quarterback all week, and so it's reasonable to expect them to have an agenda to push us toward that in an effort to check his readiness, our collective cohesion and what have you in that area. But, sometimes we just aren't doing good enough as well. It's a combination of all the things that you suggest. We will roll our sleeves up and get about the business of attacking it this week."

At some point, the concern needs to be focused on Conner. Tomlin loves to use the bell cow running back in his backfield. For as long as any of us can remember, the Steelers have lived life under their head coach with a dominant running back and a solid backup. 

Right now, the Steelers have two quality backups in Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland. They also have a fullback that was signed this offseason, who has only played 31 offensive snaps in the five games he was active this season. 

Tomlin won't adjust, though. 

He made it clear that Conner will continue to be the bell cow runner for Pittsburgh. "We are going to get better," Tomlin said, without any explanation to how. 

If the Steelers plan on changing the course of their backfield success without changing rep counts for Conner and the others, it's going to be with the offensive line. 

Holes need to be big, and they need to be presentable. Otherwise, this season isn't going to solve anything when it comes to the running game. 

"We are not up to snuff right now. We accept ownership for that," Tomlin said. "We are going to roll our sleeves up and solve it. We had a similar discussion a couple weeks ago when you were asking about our third-and-long defense. We did similar things there, and I expect similar results in the run game." 

Well, if it's not a change in snap counts, it's not any concern with Conner and there's no explanation as to what is going wrong on the ground, what can it be? 

It's hard to say Tomlin knows. He's pulled out impressive turnarounds before. It's not hard to say he's going to do it again. But this time, it's difficult to say anything changes without some new momentum playing running back. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Making T.J. Watt's DPOY Case: How the Steelers LB Outshines Garrett, Donald

The Defensive Player of the Year is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Or at least that's who it should be.

Connor Deitrich

Steelers Could Get Mike Hilton and Chris Wormley Back in Week 11

Good news on the Pittsburgh Steelers' injury front.

Noah Strackbein

Are the Steelers a Team to Consider DeAndre Baker?

Former first-round pick DeAndre Baker could be headed back to the NFL. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers sign him?

Noah Strackbein

Report Card: Grading Steelers Free Agent Studs and Duds

10 weeks into their Pittsburgh Steelers career, it's clear who was worth money and who wasn't.

Donnie Druin

Flavell's Five Thoughts: What's Wrong With the Steelers Run Game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to leave impressions as they roll to 9-0.

Cody625

by

NatoKong

Steelers Open as Double-Digit Favorites Over Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers open as the NFL's biggest favorite of Week 11.

Noah Strackbein

Two Goods and a Bad: Steelers Don't Need Practice to Beat Bengals

When there's just too much good in the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Noah Strackbein

3 Steelers Who Will Have a Field Day Against the Bengals

These Pittsburgh Steelers will have plenty of fun against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Noah Strackbein

GAMEDAY: How Favored Are the Steelers Over Bengals?

Game information, odds, history and the final word on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place Rookie Kevin Dotson on Reserve/COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers' COVID-19 troubles continue, adding another player to their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Noah Strackbein