Steelers Top Remaining Needs Heading to NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers turn to the NFL Draft to finish piecing their team for the 2021 season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning gears towards the 2021 NFL Draft and their remaining needs before they prepare for another run with Ben Roethlisberger.

After a free agency period that left plenty of surprises and saw plenty of superstars walk away, the Steelers need to finish their rebuild through the draft.

At this point, we know most of the needs, but we don't have an order. Now, we do.

Offensive Tackle

Running back or no running back, the Steelers won't fix much offensively without finding a left tackle. Zach Banner, Chuks Okorafor and Joe Haeg have limited NFL experience on the blindside, and if Banner is the presumed starter on the right side, there needs to be an option stronger than Okorafor on the left.

Offensive tackle might not be the first position the Steelers take in the NFL Draft, but it's their most important need.

Running Back

Fixing the offensive line needs to be top priority for the Steelers, but adding a running back is a must. As much as the Steelers would love to see Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland turn into starting NFL runners, they're not ready - and won't be ready by the beginning of the season.

If this is Ben Roethlisberger's final run, the Steelers will do anything they need to add a top-tier running back. Add that to Art Rooney II's pressing concern for the run game and you should expect Pittsburgh to draft one early.

Cornerback

Yes, a center is a need. B.J. Finney isn't a starting offensive lineman for a team trying to compete for a Super Bowl. But if the options are to start Finney or James Pierre, the Steelers need to address the latter.

AllSteelers spoke with former NFL head coach Jim Mora, who named Elijah Molden, Shaun Wade and Tre Brown as potential targets for the Steelers. All are mid-round picks with starting potential. The perfect scenario for Pittsburgh.

Center

Now, onto Finney. The Steelers can't go into the season with Finney and J.C Hassenauer as their options at center. If it's the team's last remaining need to be filled, it's not a dire situation, but it's certainly not ideal.

Left tackle starts the offensive line rebuild, and center finishes it. The Steelers should still look to address the position early, but if they end up leaving the NFL Draft without one, it's not a breaking point for the season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.