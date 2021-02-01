Fixing the Steelers Offense: Top 4 Offseason Priorities

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense before the 2021 season, and it starts with these four changes.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know some of what the future holds, but there is plenty of uncertainty as they wait for the offseason to begin.

This is what we know so far. The Steelers want quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back but need to adjust his $41.25 million cap hit. Roethlisberger and the team will reportedly meet following the Super Bowl and discuss ways to lessen the salary blow for the 38-year-old.

Chances are Bud Dupree isn't headed back to Pittsburgh, as he laughed off the idea of a one-year, $6 million deal to return to the Steelers. JuJu Smith-Schuster will likely join him as he interacts with fans about potential landing spots in free agency.

Center Maurkice Pouncey hasn't announced his retirement decision, but expectations are that he will hang up his cleats and move on from the NFL this winter.

Then, there are the guesses. James Conner is likely gone and will hit the open market. Matt Feiler, Cameron Sutton, Mike Hilton, Tyson Alualu, Robert Spillane, Alejandro Villanueva, Zach Banner, Marcus Allen and others can end up on either side of the free agency decision.

So, what's top of the list for the Steelers right now? As they navigate into the offseason, their big board highlights needs they believe they'll have and starts with replacing a Hall of Famer.

1. Find a Center

Chances are Pouncey retires this offseason. The 11-year veteran has as good of a chance as anyone in Pittsburgh (outside of Roethlisberger) to find himself in Canton, OH. in the next five years.

For the Steelers, starting J.C. Hassenauer is not an option. This team's biggest need this offseason is finding how they can fix the running game. Losing Pouncey doesn't help those efforts, and starting Hassenauer doesn't help an already struggling situation.

The NFL Draft offers options on the offensive line and specifically at center. Maybe the Steelers don't find Creed Humphrey or Josh Myers, but the options are plentiful - and top priority.

2. Find a Running Back

Step one to fixing the running game is improving the offensive line. Step two is finding a running back.

Conner is headed somewhere new in free agency. Truthfully, the lack of faith Steelers fans have in him means it's best for him and the team if he heads in a new direction this offseason, hopefully finding some success in a different city.

For the Steelers, they'll turn to the offseason in search of a three-down back. With Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland playing behind whoever they bring in, the backfield should/needs to feature a strong starting RB and two decent compliments.

This is another task that likely gets solved in the NFL Draft. Some have highlighted Najee Harris and Travis Etienne as potential first-round picks. Others believe a mid-round option like Chuba Hubbard is a potential option.

As the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens proved in 2020, you can find a starting running back in the middle of the draft. The Steelers will take a similar approach this year.

3. Reshaping the Offensive Line

Zach Banner let Steelers Twitter know that his exit interview went well. This leaves us to believe he's headed back to Pittsburgh for at least another season.

If the Steelers want to put the finishing touches on this offensive overhaul, it's going to come with tough decisions on the offensive line. Banner and Chuks Okorafor are now potential starters on both the left and right side of the line, Kevin Dotson should move into a starting role at guard, and hopefully, a newly found center joins the mix.

It means Villanueva and Feiler and likely gone. A tough decision for two veterans who have been a vital part of this team for years, but one that needs to be made for the betterment of this offense.

At a minimum, Banner and Dotson should join the starting five. A max, nearly every position sees change.

4. Replacing Vance McDonald

In the end, Vance McDonald wasn't doing much in the passing game for the Steelers. His contribution in run block was needed with the addition of Eric Ebron, though.

Right now, the Steelers' top option behind Ebron is Zach Gentry. Maybe a decent third-string tight end, but definitely not someone the Steelers want playing the 44% of offensive snaps McDonald played in 2020.

Tight end is tough due to the other needs this team has to fill. Free agency could be an option, with names like Richard Rogers and Tyler Kroft as potential fillers.

Guessing which tight ends will be available and ready to sign for a cheap deal is difficult before the market opens, but the Steelers will be spending time considering their options.

