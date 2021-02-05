Steelers Added Perfect Mix of Old and New to Offensive Coaching Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their offensive coaching vacancies with a splash of youth and NFL experience.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their 2021 primary offensive coaches in place. And while there are only two new names in the Steel City, there's plenty of change.

The new man in charge of the Steelers offense was the one developing Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs in 2020. Matt Canada hasn't been around the team long, but in his single season as quarterbacks coach, he caught enough eyes to be promoted to offensive coordinator.

Canada doesn't have OC experience in the NFL. In fact, his tenure in the National Football League is pretty slim.

Which left you to believe that the Steelers would add veteran coaches around him. They needed an offensive line, tight ends and quarterbacks coach—three vacancies they used to perfectly adjust their team.

Not everyone understood promoting Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach. Klemm has been around the team for two seasons as the assistant o-line coach. Prior to that, he's spent time at UCLA working with the line and running game.

That skepticism was matched with love from his former and current players.

Whether we know for sure or not, if we're putting faith in anyone's endorsement, it's going to be the players around him. If Ramon Foster and Zach Banner say he's the move, then chances are he's the right move.

Klemm's biggest example of success if Kevin Dotson. Klemm was tasked with working with the younger offensive linemen in Pittsburgh, and it's no secret Dotson quickly turned into a starting-quality player in the NFL.

Next, Pittsburgh switched it up. They hired Alfredo Roberts to handle tight end coaching duties and Mike Sullivan (no, not the Penguins coach) to replace Canada as QB coach.

This was needed. The Steelers couldn't work with an offensive coordinator, line coach, wide receiver coach (Ike Hilliard) and two new coaches that all have less than five years of NFL coaching experience.

The splash of experience, tied in with Canada's youth and flare from the college level, mix for the perfect combination of young and old. The Steelers can't continue to be the same - relatively easy to gameplan against - offense. They need excitement, and that'll come from inexperience.

This team will still likely have Ben Roethlisberger behind center but a more diverse playbook to work with. And if it all clashes as it should, this new coaching staff in Pittsburgh will bring the youth they've searched for.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.