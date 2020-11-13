Describe the Steelers in One Word

PITTSBURGH -- Who would've thought the Pittsburgh Steelers would be sitting atop the NFL at 8-0?

Even with the return of Ben Roethlisberger, it's hard to say anyone imagined Week 10 to possibly be the Steelers 9th win of the season. And on top of that, already holding the lead in the AFC.

So, what word would you use to describe the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers? Our AllSteelers staff took on the challenge, and despite differences in each of our choosing, every word fits perfectly in what this team has shown so far.

'Rejuvenating' - Donnie Druin

It's truly hard to capture everything about the Pittsburgh Steelers in a single word, yet when tasked with the idea of doing so, rejuvenation made the most sense to me from a variety of angles. Sitting at 8-0, the Steelers are set to rejuvenate an AFC North division that has far too long been run by Baltimore, even if that stretch has only lasted two years.

The organization's undefeated start to 2020 is also a result of a youthful rejuvenation across the board, as Pittsburgh has added a plethora of young playmakers across the depth chart that have already made their presence felt this season. Most importantly, however, the Steelers have managed to rejuvenate a city that religiously follows their football team in a year that so badly needed football to be played. Pittsburgh's success has, in some ways, has rejuvenated hope for the millions of people across the country waving terrible towels.

'Underdog' - Noah Strackbein

This can go a few ways. For one, it seems even with a perfect record, the Steelers are overlooked in almost everyone's eyes on a weekly basis.

Two, even the future Hall of Fame quarterback that has saved them can't be labeled as great. From top to bottom, on both sides of the ball, someone has an excuse for how someone, or some position, can get better.

At 8-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done everything they've needed to to remain unbeaten. Perfect doesn't come with perfection in the NFL. Once that W is placed on your record, you move on to the next week - and the Steelers have done just that.

'Effective' - Connor Deitrich

It's simple, but effective is a perfect word to describe the Steelers this year. They haven't been perfect, and that's okay. Instead, they have been effective. At the end of the day, all that matters in the NFL is wins and losses. When you win 100% of the time and lose 0% of the time, it doesn't get much more effective than that.

'Underachieving' - Cody Flavell

Can you say that about an undefeated team? Maybe not. But there seems to be so much more to this offense. While Ben Roethlisberger is doing his part to limit turnovers, the offense could certainly use more long throws. Roethlisberger's dynamic weapons could be much more effective if he can hit the long ball with just a tad more frequency. Otherwise, with the defense they've got, the Steelers could be destined for great things.

