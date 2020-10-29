Terrell Edmunds Continues to Showcase Growth in Third Season

Upon being drafted with the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round selection in 2018, fans both in and outside of Pittsburgh echoed the question that made hip hop artist Mike Jones a household name following Terrell Edmunds' arrival:

Who?

Edmunds was certainly a pick that flew under the radar of those who cover/follow the team closely and even drew criticism from national media. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed the Steelers as a "question mark" in his draft night winners/losers piece after selecting Edmunds and offered the following to back his belief:

"Virginia Tech's Terrell Edmunds was my eighth-ranked safety. Eighth. And the Steelers took him at No. 28 overall," said Kiper. "There's no doubt that he's physically gifted like his brother, Tremaine, who went 12 spots ahead of him, but the tape doesn't show a first-round player. In fact, I thought he might be underrated as a versatile safety who could play in the slot. But that's when I thought he was more likely to go at the end of Day 2. This is another head-scratcher."

Edmunds' slow start to his career did him no favors, although he was thrown into the fire as a rookie with a defense still searching for its identity. Edmunds appeared to be a step too slow, whether in coverage or finding his way to the ball-carrier. Despite a sophomore season that saw Edmunds accrue over 100 tackles, many believed little progress was made in his overall development.

Nearly five months to date, yours truly wrote about 2020 being a pivotal season for Edmunds' future in Pittsburgh. If you scour my Twitter feed (shameless plug, @DonnieDruin) or dip into the aforementioned link to the previous article, you'll find I've been fairly critical of Edmunds through his short stint in Pittsburgh.

Through six games of the 2020 season, Edmunds' play has risen to levels that (at least so far) warrant proper recognition. With the acquisition of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Edmunds no longer was needed to roam the defensive backfield and play center-fielder. Pittsburgh drafted Edmunds to handle duties near the line of scrimmage with his speed and tackling abilities while occasionally stepping in mana coverage duties as well.

After the loss of middle linebacker Devin Bush, Edmunds was called upon to shoulder more responsibilities in run support while also assisting more in limiting tight ends through the air as well. His first test? The ultra-efficient Tennessee Titans defense.

Edmunds didn't disappoint.

Everybody's familiar with Edmunds' lack of production in pass coverage. 2020 has seen Edmunds take the next step in that regard, specifically in zone like the play below. Edmunds does a great job of ensuring the receiver running across him is accounted for before reading the quarterback and making a play on the ball, nearly intercepting the ball.

Close to the goal line, Edmunds found himself in man coverage and quickly out of position thanks to his man (Corey Davis, #84) fleeing outside to cornerback Joe Haden's containment. In situations to avoid pick/crossing problems, defenses will have one player take inside priority and the other with outside priority, forcing Edmunds to trail behind tight end Jonnu Smith. While the incompletion may have been more on Smith not being able to reel the pass in, Edmunds' athleticism to recover and force his presence played a part in not allowing a touchdown.

Edmunds was also a factor in containing the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry to just 75 yards rushing on Sunday.

Take the play below, for example. Edmunds sniffs the run out immediately and is able to use his speed to gain inside leverage on the blocker before taking Henry out. Should Edmunds not have been there, Henry is looking at a fairly nice hole with just Fitzpatrick standing between him and the end zone.

The numbers are beginning to speak for themselves. First and foremost, Edmunds has yet to miss a game playing into his third full season with the Steelers. While availability is the most important ability, his 93.7% of snaps played (one of four players to play more than 90% of snaps thus far) proves he's been active and useful as well.

As for the actual stat sheet, Edmunds remains prominent in that as well. Edmunds ranks fourth on the team in tackles (25) and second on the team in passes defended (5) through six games. His 79.8 passer rating when thrown to this season ranks eighth in the NFL (minimum 15 targets), according to Pro Football Reference. Edmunds' 56.5% completion percentage allowed ranks second on the team for defensive backs as well.

Edmunds will be presented with another tall task this upcoming Sunday, as the talents of Lamar Jackson and company will share the field with the Steelers for sixty minutes. Jackson's show-stopping abilities as a runner will feature a defensive player mirroring/spying him to contain him. Edmunds will likely take that nomination.

Aside from attempting to keep Jackson from adding to his highlight reel, Edmunds will also have to juggle coverage on any of Baltimore's talented tight end group while also being present in the run game, as the Ravens have a plethora of running backs available for use.

While the details will likely be worked out with the coaching staff in practice, Edmunds' ultimate goal is simple: Be where you need to be, and let your athleticism do the rest.

Six games in through 2020, Edmunds has managed to do just that thanks to a star-studded cast around him that's allowed for growth/focus on sole responsibilities within the defense. His continued growth and amplified play will be needed for not only a feisty matchup with Baltimore but for the rest of the season as well.

For now, however, Edmunds' play has earned the right to silence those who were once vocal about his shortcomings.

