Steelers Free Agency Outlook: Tight Ends to Replace Vance McDonald

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a blocking tight end to replace Vance McDonald, and their best bet is to look in free agency.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't need a starting-quality tight end to replace Vance McDonald, but they certainly can't let Zach Gentry take his place.

At this point, the Steelers' best option is to run with Eric Ebron as their star and find a replacement that's heavy into his blocking skills. This player doesn't need to earn a Pro Bowl place in 2021 but simply needs to be reliable as a No. 2 in this offense.

And it can't come in the NFL Draft. I mean, it can, but it doesn't help their long list of needs. Trying to find someone better than Gentry means they should probably draft him before they drafted Gentry - which was the fifth round.

Realistically, their best option is a cheap free agent signing who doesn't expect much when they come to Pittsburgh. Their role will rely heavily on the run game while catching passes could come from time to time.

These are the Steelers' top choices.

Tyler Kroft, 28

Tyler Kroft played in 10 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2020, starting four of them. He caught 12 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns. And then, he dropped off to nothing.

The Bills' crowded tight end room didn't leave a lot of opportunities for Kroft to build a strong portfolio for the offseason, which means he should be a cheap target.

On top of his 6'6, 250-pound frame, it feels like this is a match for a team in search of a big-bodied second option.

Kroft gets to revive his career and add some much-wanted time on the field, and the Steelers get someone they can utilize in passing and blocking.

Trey Burton, 29

It's tough to trust Trey Burton after he did virtually nothing during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he did come through and make some acrobatic catches in Indianapolis.

Burton isn't worth much in terms of a contract and will be happy to sign as a "prove it" player in 2021. The Steelers don't need anything crazy, but adding someone who has reliable hands but can also contribute across the offense is certainly appealing.

The Steelers would need to put a little faith in Burton that he isn't going to fall off again, but if he can be a contributor in any sense, he's worth a cheap deal.

Richard Rodgers, 29

At 29-years-old, Richard Rodgers brings experience and an all-around football skill trait to free agency. Unfortunately, he still hasn't had a breakout season in the NFL and remains a low-budget backup for any team.

Perfect for the Steelers.

Rodgers has proven himself as a worthy No. 2 in this league. He doesn't require much attention from a quarterback and can fill in as a blocking tight end within an offense.

His track record says he's not going to be a name a defense pays attention to, which should leave him open from time to time. Ben Roethlisberger wouldn't make him his favorite target, but he certainly loves those tight ends that sneak into space without anyone noticing.

Geoff Swaim, 27

Geoff Swaim took over as the Tennessee Titans starting tight end at the end of the season, alongside Jonnu Smith, but primarily as a blocker.

Sound the alarms; we might have a winner.

One thing is for certain, Swaim is not a player who's coming into any team expecting 30 receptions in a season. He's a blocking tight end who can come up with a reception here and there but doesn't add much receiving threat to any team.

Maybe there's no flash with Swaim, but there's a lot of bulk. His 6'4, 260-pound body would fit in perfectly with the Steelers and likely for little money.

If Swaim wants to win and is fine with earning blocking tight end money, his best option might be the Steelers. And their best option might be Swaim.

