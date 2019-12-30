Steelers 2020 Offseason Guide: Who Stays and Who Goes

In a season filled with many ups and downs, the roller coaster that was the 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers season finally came to a conclusion following a 28-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. With the loss, Pittsburgh finishes with an 8-8 record, losing their final three games of the season.

Disappointing? Surely. After battling through adversity all season, the Steelers were simply unable to capture lightning in a bottle one more time to enter the post-season. In a season where the team were dealt a unfavorable hand thanks to injuries and strength of schedule, Pittsburgh forged themselves into a respectable football team for much of the season.

However, once the clock struck 0:00 at M & T Bank Stadium, the 2020 off-season officially began for the Steelers front office. Faces such as general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin will be tasked with making key decisions for next season. Whether it be coaching staff or players, it's clear some changes will need to be made to return to the playoffs in 2020.

So who stays, and who is sent packing? Colbert and the rest of the front office will need to take their time, so these decisions may come later rather than sooner. While some decisions may be clear, others were tough to make.

Predicting who stays, and who goes for the Steelers heading into 2020:

Coordinators

Randy Fichtner- Fichtner may by far be the fan-favorite to get the can following a 2019 campaign that provided little to no offense for Pittsburgh. Granted, we found out what a post-Roethlisberger era looks like, and it isn't very promising. Some things you cannot control. However, Fichtner provided very little hope for fans with what he did have to work with. Fichtner's play-calling was suspect at best, and the inability to adapt certainly hurt an already decimated Steelers offense.

However, if you're expecting Fichtner to be relieved of his duties, that may not come this season. After Todd Haley was relieved of his duties, it's been said that Roethlisberger was heavily involved with the promotion of Fichtner. It's obvious that Big Ben prefers Fichtner, and as long as Roethlisberger is still on the team, it's hard to imagine the organization going against the wishes of their franchise quarterback.

Randy Fichtner... Stays.

Keith Butler- After the acquisition of Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers defense transformed into a formidable bunch that created turnovers and got to the quarterback on a weekly basis. Did Fitzpatrick's acquisition save Butler's job? Some could make that argument. Pittsburgh's defense possessed an overwhelming amount of issues prior to his arrival, a majority of them including communication issues and pure schematic errors.

Pittsburgh's defense was the main source of success through the season, and with a healthy offense returning in 2019, the team has to like their chances of making a run in the post-season. With how well the Steelers defense played, it's unlikely to think changes will be made at the top, whether Butler's mistakes were masked or not.

Keith Butler... Stays.

Players Under Contract

Jordan Berry- If you're a betting man, the heavy favorite to not return in 2020 is punter Jordan Berry. Admittedly so, Berry has become somewhat of a punching bag to Steelers fans. However, with Berry ranking 16th of 30 punters in yards per punt (45.3) and 21st in net yards per punt (40.6), the Steelers may look to bring a fresh face in the facility.

His tenure as a Steeler has been rough, considering Berry was dead last in the league in yards per punt in 2018 (43.7). Yet this past season (especially the last three weeks) have been brutal enough to warrant a release. Every punter has their fair share of mishaps, but continuous punts of 20-30 yards simply won't cut it.

Jordan Berry... Goes.

Mark Barron- Mark Barron was once labeled as a hybrid linebacker, one who could defend the rush just as well as he could drop into coverage. However, once Barron suited up in black and gold, it became very apparent neither could be accomplished. The numbers tell a different story, as Barron ranked third on the team heading into week seventeen with 81 total tackles.

However, football isn't played on paper. Barron's lack of ability to make plays at the linebacker position hurt the Steelers at times this season, and with Barron about to make $8.1 million next season, Pittsburgh indeed whiffed on his signing. Cutting Barron would relieve $5.25 million in salary for a team that desperately needs the cap help. With Devin Bush and Vince Williams still on the roster, keeping Barron simply make sense for the Steelers in multiple facets.

Mark Barron... Goes.

Anthony Chickillo- This may be tougher than some realize for the Steelers. Chickillo played in 12.2% of defensive snaps as a rotational outside linebacker, and played the fourth-most percentage of snaps on special teams in 2019. The Steelers like Chickillo, and even stuck with him despite Chickillo being put on the Commisioner's Exempt List due to domestic violence allegations (which were dropped two weeks later).

The problem? Chickillo is due to make $6 million in 2020. For a special teams player, that figure just appears to be too expensive to retain him. Parting ways with Chickillo would net Pittsburgh $5 million back in cap space. The value in retaining him is far less of letting him walk, especially if the team is serious about signing Bud Dupree/Javon Hargrave.

Anthony Chickillo... Goes.

Ramon Foster- If Chickillo is a tough decision for the Steelers, evaluating Ramon Foster's place on the team next season will be even harder. Foster's been a staple in Pittsburgh's lineup for eleven seasons, and has remained one of the top guards in the business through that time.

Not to keep reiterating the salary cap issue, but some serious cuts are needed to retain Pittsburgh's important defensive pieces. Foster finds himself as a popular pick to be waved goodbye, as the 34-year-old is set to make just over $5.5 million in 2020. Cutting Foster would see the Steelers retain $4 million in salary, and the Steelers may be willing to shovel money to the hands of a younger offensive linemen or simply draft a replacement.

Ramon Foster... Goes.

Devlin Hodges- "Duck" was one of the main proprietors of the 2019 season, as Hodges' gun-slinging, country persona won the hearts of Pittsburgh almost overnight. "He didn't kill us" said head coach Mike Tomlin when assessing his play. Yet down the stretch, turnovers were the only thing Hodges was able of producing.

Now with Roethlisberger set to return and Mason Rudolph healthy for the start of the season, the services of Hodges may no longer be needed. Hodges was a fun story to watch, but once teams got enough tape on him, Hodges folded when it mattered most. While he may later be re-signed to the practice squad, it's a stretch to imagine Hodges remaining part of the roster going into 2020.

Devlin Hodges... Goes.

Vance McDonald- The Steelers have some serious issues with depth at the tight end position outside of Vance McDonald. Even with McDonald, issues with his durability and ball security. There's no denying the Steelers need to address the tight end spot in the off-season, but will McDonald be a part of future plans?

It's probable he will, given the flashes he's shown in his stint with Pittsburgh. Yet he has a club option up for 2020, and if the Steelers choose to relinquish him, they would save about $5.6 million. However, given the lack of talent outside of McDonald, it's likely for the best Pittsburgh hangs on to McDonald for 2020.

Vance McDonald... Stays.

2020 Free Agents

B.J. Finney- The Steelers certainly love themselves some utility linemen, and that's precisely what Finney provided in 2019. Finney has shown capable to play both the center and either guard position extremely well, despite a shaky two-game performance snapping the ball to end the season.

Having a linemen that's versatile is something teams covet, which leads many to believe Finney may be on his way out and in search of a pay day somewhere else. Should Finney find a starting job elsewhere (which seems likely at this point), the Steelers may not be willing to pay Finney to his liking.

B.J. Finney... Goes.

Artie Burns- Artie Burns' rookie campaign showed promise of a true number one corner, something Pittsburgh had missed since the days of Ike Taylor. After leading all rookies with interceptions, Burns has regressed into nothing more of a special teams player at best.

Burns simply hasn't proven himself reliable, and with recent addition Steven Nelson playing extremely well, the chances of Burns returning and regaining a significant role are minimal to none.

Artie Burns... Goes.

Bud Dupree- Ah, we have arrived to the portion of the program you all have been waiting for. It took Dupree some time (four years) to realize his potential, as 2019 proved to be Dupree's best season to date. With Bud still being 26 while getting to the quarterback eleven times this season, Dupree is projected to hit anywhere north of $16 million on the open market. So the golden question is: Do the Steelers pay Dupree?

There's two sides to this argument, and both have valid points (I assessed all that here). When it comes down to it, the depth at OLB isn't secure enough to let Dupree walk, at least without a respectable offer. Dupree/Watt have formed one of the league's best tandems on the edge, and if Dupree is just now hitting his stride, that's something the Steelers wouldn't want to miss out on.

Bud Dupree... Stays (and secures the bag).

Sean Davis- While Sean Davis hasn't quite hit the lows that Burns has seen, it's still fair to declare Davis somewhat of a disappointment. Davis hasn't been able to get his feet underneath him during his short time in Pittsburgh, and with the team trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick, it's unlikely to expect Davis back if he's seeking anything more than a team-friendly contract.

Davis still has potential to be a starting safety in this league. However, for one reason or another, it just wasn't meant to happen in Pittsburgh.

Sean Davis... Goes.

Javon Hargrave- The "other" big decision Pittsburgh has looming contains the future of nose tackle Javon Hargrave. Hargrave at times can be under-appreciated by fans since his production doesn't always show up on the stat sheet. Yet his mix of athleticism and strength is a sighting teams don't find too often. Hargave commands double-teams often, and has proven valuable in both run/pass support.

Hargrave is expected to seek a pay day, and rightfully so. If not for Dupree being due, the team may very well have made Hargrave a handsomely paid player. Yet if choosing between interior help and edge rush, the Steelers would prefer the latter. That's not a knock on Hargave, but more-so a scope of the predicament the Steelers are in.

Javon Hargrave... Goes.

Restricted Free Agents

Matt Feiler- Feiler has certainly held his own at the right tackle position after the team traded Marcus Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals in the off-season. While Feiler hasn't quite played up to a tremendous pay day, he will likely find himself as a starter on a team if the Steelers refuse to sign him. However, in the event that the Steelers slap a tender on Feiler, it's unlikely a team would be willing to give up draft capital to acquire Feiler.

Matt Feiler... Stays

Mike Hilton- This may be the most underrated contract to watch for the Steelers in 2020. Hilton wanted his pay day in 2019, yet him and the team were unable to reach terms. After another stellar year, Hilton will undoubtedly seek the money he feels he deserves.

In a perfect world, the Steelers reach an agreement early in the off-season and prevent any issues moving into the summer. However, Hilton will seem determined to get his paycheck (rightfully so), and the team may be forced to place a tender on Hilton to discourage teams from signing him. Ultimately, it'd be tough for Pittsburgh to let Hilton walk away with how crucial he's proved himself in Keith Butler's defense.

Mike Hilton... Stays

Other Predictions

Alejandro Villanueva- Big Al's name has been mentioned by some to watch over the off-season. Unless the Steelers are able to nab a young franchise left tackle, Villanueva will still be on the team. Villanueva stays.

Vince Williams- Williams has been a staple of Pittsburgh's front seven since the later parts of 2016. Williams, who just turned 29-years-old a few days ago, has also seen his name appear in potential cuts during the off-season. Similar to Villanueva's predicament, Williams will need to be replaced by an absolute machine of a player to be cut. Williams stays.

Nick Vannett- When the Steelers traded for Nick Vannett, he was too-thrilled about being in Pittsburgh. However, Vannett simply hasn't shown much of anything to warrant Pittsburgh bringing him back. The team would rather invest a draft pick or sign a formidable veteran tight end at this point. Vannet goes.

Zach Banner- Who else will report as an eligible receiver? All jokes aside, the Steelers may want to sure-up their depth at the offensive line for obvious reasons. Banner is fan favorite and while he still needs to progress to even be considered a starter, Banner's shown some hope in Pittsburgh. Banner stays.

Terrell Edmunds- Sorry to spoil any hopes, but the Steelers simply won't let Edmunds walk after only his second season. Edmunds has a long way to go before living up to his first-round billing, but it would take something drastic for the Steelers to abandon Edmunds this early in his development. Edmunds stays.

Daniel McCullers- Daniel McCullers is nothing short of a big presence on the line of scrimmage. However... He's merely a presence. McCullers has yet to find productivity despite possessing the tools to wreak havoc on the interior. It wouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh move on from him this season. McCullers goes.

Tyson Alualu- Alualu has done a phenomenal job of filling in for the injured Stephon Tuitt in 2019, and with the Steelers potentially losing Hargrave, all the depth will be needed for Pittsburgh's front three. Alualu's $3.6 million price tag has been brought up as a potential cut, but this season proved he's worth every penny of that salary. Alualu stays.

Which decisions do you agree with? What decisions just won't happen? Join our community page, drop a comment below or find us on twitter @si_steelers for more updates on your Pittsburgh Steelers.