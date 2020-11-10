Predicting Steelers Final 8 Games: Is Undefeated Realistic?

PITTSBURGH -- At 8-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers are gaining more momentum in the "when will they lose?" category than the "can they keep winning?"

A 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys didn't put people at ease when thinking of the Steelers going unbeaten. In a good way.

The Steelers should've lost in Dallas. It was the game many believed would sneak up on them, but once they pulled off a win - in comeback style - the conversation turned more towards how far can they take this?

And it's the right question to be asking. The Steelers have eight games remaining, four matchups with AFC North opponents, and two divisional leaders left on their schedule.

By no means is it going to be an easy road, but no one believed the road they've crossed would land them at 8-0. So, let's talk about what their record could look like by the end of the regular season.

Week 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Win

This one isn't that hard. The Steelers host the Bengals in Week 9, coming off a should've been an easy win, showing Joe Burrow his first taste of Heinz Field.

It doesn't take much to say the Steelers pull off a win over Cincy. Maybe Burrow puts on a little show and scores some touchdowns, but this Pittsburgh defense isn't going to let a No. 1 overall pick beat them on their own turf.

Week 11 @ Jacksonville Jaguars: Win

Do we need an explanation?

The Jaguars are the worst team in football. Say what you want about the New York Jets, but Jacksonville is neck-and-neck. This isn't a sleeper game or one that could sneak up on the Steelers.

It's a blowout, and that's what the expectation should be.

Week 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens: Win

Hosting the Ravens at Heinz Field on Thanksgiving is going to be the most fun a football brings to fans this season. What's going to make it better is when the Steelers continue to win and move to 11-0.

Baltimore has weaknesses, and the Steelers' defense proved that in Week 8. The Steelers didn't play their best in Baltimore and still pulled off a win. They'll have things figured out with Lamar Jackson's running by the team the Ravens visit for some turkey.

Week 13 vs. Washington Football Team: Win

The Washington Football Team needs a quarterback before anyone can start talking about them winning. At this point, the Steelers are gaining momentum to a 16-0 season, winning their 12th-straight in 2020.

Nothing here stands out for Washington. This should be a cakewalk for the Steelers.

Week 14 @ Buffalo Bills: Lose

And here it is, the first loss of the Steelers season. 12-1 still has a nice ring to it, and despite not finishing perfect, Pittsburgh needs to drop one loss before the postseason.

Buffalo is hit-or-miss from time to time, but they tend to play well in big games. When they host the Steelers in Week 14, they'll have the cold weather, a fired-up defense, and probably be fighting for the AFC East.

The Steelers lose in a tight battle, which only ramps them up more heading into the final three weeks.

Week 15 @ Cincinnati Bengals: Win

Another Cincy game, another easy win. At this point, the Bengals' season is all but over, they're preparing for the NFL Draft, and the Steelers are coming off their first loss of the year.

Bengals fans won't be happy watching their team get thrown around at home, but it's all you can expect when you root for this team.

Week 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts: Win

14-1, two games remaining and Phillip Rivers walks into Heinz Field to lead the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, he's throwing interceptions like there's no tomorrow, which is the bread and butter for a defense like the Steelers.

Pittsburgh shuts down whoever is playing running back that week and puts the ball in the hands of Rivers. From there, they control the game and find a way to win before beginning to prepare for the playoffs.

Week 17 @ Cleveland Browns: Lose

Week 17, the Browns are likely chasing a wildcard spot and the Steelers are 15-1 and have the AFC wrapped up. There's no need to start guys like Ben Roethlisberger or James Conner.

Cleveland will win this one but against Pittsburgh's second team. Mason Rudolph gets a chance to shine against Myles Garrett and company for the first time since the helmet incident, and storylines return to "this one's for Myles."

The Steelers finish 15-2.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.