Quick Breakdown of the Steelers Salary Cap Situation

The Steelers' salary cap situation is not ideal heading into the new year. As the 2020 season inches closer - or at least the March 18 opening of it - Pittsburgh begins to decide how they'll create cap space for players they need to resign before the free agent market opens.

Cap Space Available: $1,430,975, according to Over The Cap.

This leaves the team stuck searching for ways to retain players like Bud Dupree and B.J. Finney while trying to keep the rest of the roster as intact as possible.

With veterans players heading into the backend of their careers, Pittsburgh has casualties they can consider prior to the opening of free agency. Unfortunately, that means they'll need to remove the family aspect of the organization and make business moves to save financial space for younger names.

Possible Cap Casualties:

Ramon Foster - $5,575,000 cap hit.

Vance McDonald - $7,127,500 cap hit.

Mark Barron - $8,125,000 cap hit.

Anthony Chickillo - $6,097,500 cap hit.

An older crowd for their position, Foster and McDonald have players behind them that can fill their role on a smaller budget. B.J. Finney is only 28-years-old and could be looking at his first contract as a starter and Nick Vannett has proven to be a reliable tight end since coming to Pittsburgh in Week 4 of the 2019 season.

It's not the ideal situation, but removing somewhere near $26,925,000 before beginning to sign team free agents gives the Steelers a starting point to head into the offseason.

Free Agents With Likelihood of Being Resigned:

LB Bud Dupree

G B.J. Finney

TE Nick Vannett

RT Matt Feiler

CB Mike Hilton

LB Tyler Matakevich

T Zach Banner

LS Kameron Canaday

Likely eight names need to be brought back to Pittsburgh before this team begins their free agent hunt. As most know, they own one pick in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, so if there's any hope to be found it's going to come with retain their own and possibly finding a cheap veteran on the open market.

Free Agency Needs:

Defensive Tackle

Wide Receiver

Running Back

Quarterback

Probably a bigger list than what they're actually thinking, the Steelers free agency period is more than likely going to look like it does most offseasons - quiet. Outside of maybe finding an offensive skill player to work with a younger crowd of receivers and running backs, Art Rooney II has made it sound as if Kevin Colbert is focused on the NFL Draft already.

Leaving the Steelers back at the beginning. It starts with opening up cap space. From there, retaining and adding as much talent with the little assets they have is how they're going to try to take this team from 8-8 back to the postseason in 2020.

