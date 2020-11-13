Why We Shouldn't Worry About the Steelers Running Game Troubles

PITTSBURGH -- When you're looking for answers within the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, the first question is, what happened to the running game?

In four of the Steelers' first five games, they tallied over 100-yards rushing. Three coming from James Conner and one coming from second-year back Benny Snell Jr.

Then, it went quiet.

In the last two weeks, Conner has stayed below the 50-yard mark on the ground. In Week 9, the bell cow running back only touched the ball nine times, which triggered everyone's mind that something is wrong.

It's not.

The Steelers have trailed the last two games, even when they played the Dallas Cowboys. Nine rushes is low - too low - but understandable when you take practically all four quarters to catch up to a team on the road.

The week before, their options were to fight to the wire against the Baltimore Ravens or walk away with their first AFC North loss. Understandably, passing the ball seemed of high importance.

Now, don't get it wrong, the Steelers have issues to work on. For one, they need to start faster. They did it throughout the first half of the season, but in the last two weeks, they've slowed down. That needs to change.

Second, they do need to adjust and correct the running game - which they understand.

"We have to get better at it," offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett said on Wednesday. "[The o-line] know we have to get better at it. The players know. They spend as much time watching film as anybody else. It's just one of those deals."

The Steelers aren't going to give up on Conner or adjust to other running backs. The bell cow theory remains Mike Tomlin's point of emphasis in the backfield, with a dash of Anthony McFarland and Snell.

The Steelers playing from behind isn't doing anything to benefit this run game. That should change against the Cincinnati Bengals at home. To which point, Conner should receive his normal 15-20 rushes per game.

When he's over 12 carries, he excels, outside of Baltimore, who might hold the best defensive front the Steelers have played this season.

It's a point of emphasis, but one that is being handled while they're still winning. Ben Roethlisberger is the man they want to win games for them. Conner is the guy they want to rely on to close out those games.

When you're playing catchup, you don't have opportunities to let your Pro Bowl ball carrier take it up the middle 10 times in the fourth quarter.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.