SI Now: Steelers Choose Devlin Hodges Over Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made Devlin 'Duck' Hodges as their starting quarterback for Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns. The 6-5 Steelers are currently sitting in the 6th seed in the AFC, squaring off with a Browns team who beat them just two weeks prior.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Hodges "won't kill" the Steelers as the starter. After the offenses continued struggle in the second-half of the season, Tomlin decided a change at quarterback was necessary to give them a "spark".

"Really the decision is clear to us and some really clear reasons why," Tomlin said. "Like I talked about after the game, I thought he provided us a spark. In game, I'm hopeful that he's capable of continuing to provide that spark as we step into this stadium."

Tomlin made it clear this plan is simply a week-to-week situation while the Steelers try to figure out a consistent quarterback plan. It also doesn't remove Rudolph from the future of the Pittsburgh offense.

"It means nothing about our intended plans for the foreseeable future or the trajectory of Mason's career or what-have-you. We're just not in that mentality. We're not in a position to be in that mentality. We're putting pieces together on a week-by-week basis because of the adversity of the game presents. Players being available to us and not being available to us. So, we're singularly focused on winning this game or putting ourselves in a position to win this game. That's where the decision lays. We'll see where the decision lays after this game. Really, we have no intended plans after this one."

One thing is for certain, though - if Devlin 'Duck' Hodges can impress, he's going to make a strong case for himself moving forward.