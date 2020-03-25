Steelers 2020 Draft Needs: Offense Remains Top Priority

PITTSBURGH -- It was hard to imagine where the Steelers would be through the first portion of the NFL's free agency period. Coming into the offseason with negative cap space and a franchise tag pending, Pittsburgh wasn't a contender to make a splash in the open market.

Yet, after six reconstructed contracts and the release of a number of players, the Steelers found themselves with the ability to make noise - and they surely made a lot.

Signing Eric Ebron has removed tight end from the list of urgent needs for the Steelers. After next season, they could find themselves in the same boat they were in coming into March, but right now, it's taken care of.

As for offensive line, there are options already on the team. Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor can compete for the tackle position if Pittsburgh moves Matt Feiler to guard. Adding more depth seems like a minor need comparatively, leaving it out of the first two picks.

What they could look to add is a wide receiver or running back. The offense saw what happens when injuries riddle your season. The receiving core isn't one to give up one but they could always add more talent.

Surrounding Ben Roethlisberger with another young star is only going to help his return. And same for the backfield. James Conner and company can produce well-rounded games, but having another feature back join the mix only allows this offense it get better.

Then, there's the blaring void of Javon Hargrave. Replacing Hargrave isn't going to come easy, but the Steelers need to try.

Adding Chris Wormley was a good start. The former Raven can play all across the defensive line, but doesn't have the pure nose tackle ability Hargrave presented.

Finding a defensive tackle isn't going to be easy, but it could be done in the NFL Draft. The later the Steelers wait the more likely the are to miss an immediate starter, but there are names that can step into a role on day one for Pittsburgh.

Top Targets:

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

