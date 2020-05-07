AllSteelers
Steelers Release 2020 Schedule

Donnie Druin

While the status of the 2020 NFL season remains up in the air due to COVID-19 restrictions, we at least know who the Pittsburgh Steelers will face when football is given the green light. 

The 256 game schedule is a puzzle in its own right, as the NFL must consider a wide variety of factors ranging from broadcast networks to the previous year's bye weeks. The process of making the schedule involves hundreds of computers and cross-checking to ensure everything is logistically sound. 

With their usual six games against AFC North opponents (Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland), the Steelers will also face the NFC East division (Dallas, New York, Philadelphia and Washington), the AFC South (Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Tennessee) and the other three games filled by matches with Buffalo, Dallas and Denver. 

So how have the dominoes fallen for Pittsburgh in 2020? The full 2020 schedule is finally known, and ready for your viewing/memorization:

Week 1: AT New York Giants, Monday Sept. 14 at 7:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Week 2: VS Denver Broncos, Sunday Sept. 20 at 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Week 3: VS Houston Texans, Sunday Sept. 27 at 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Week 4: AT Tennessee Titans, Sunday Oct. 4 at 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Week 5: VS Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday Oct. 11 at 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 6: VS Cleveland Browns, Sunday Oct. 18 at 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Week 7: AT Baltimore Ravens, Sunday Oct. 25 at 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: AT Dallas Cowboys, Sunday Nov. 8 at 4:25 PM ET (CBS)

Week 10: VS Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Nov. 15 at 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 11: AT Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday Nov. 22 at 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Week 12: VS Baltimore Ravens, Thursday Nov. 26 at 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 13: VS Washington Redskins, Sunday Dec. 6 at 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 14: AT Buffalo Bills, Sunday Dec. 13 at 8:20 PM ET (NBC)

Week 15: AT Cincinnati Bengals, Monday Dec. 21 at 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Week 16: VS Indianapolis Colts, Sunday Dec. 27 at 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

Week 17: AT Cleveland Browns, Sunday Jan. 3 at 1:00 PM ET (CBS) 

The Steelers are currently slated to play four primetime games in 2020, yet with the league's ability to flex games from week five until the end of the season, that number may fluctuate depending on what the league wants viewers to see that week. 

Pittsburgh again does not open at home, but will enjoy their next four of five games at home. The schedule makers gave Pittsburgh a break with the bye week between traveling to Baltimore and Dallas, however the team will end with their final three of four games on the road for the 2020 season.

