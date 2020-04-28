Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly Explains Where Chase Claypool Fits Best on the Field

PITTSBURGH -- Chase Claypool adds a fourth receiver to the Steelers room - all with the potential to be a 2020 starter. Across from JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, and now Claypool, will work the field with Ben Roethlisberger this season.

While having more than two starting wide receivers isn't a problem an NFL team is trying to avoid, it does pose the question 'who will start where?'.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has some input on that. After coaching Claypool for four seasons, Kelly has seen his former wideout play all over the field. Adjusting to new positions each season, Kelly said there is a role Claypool plays best and will likely shine at in the NFL.

"His size obviously stands out so you like to match him out on the perimeter, his size, his ability to run the line on the outside where you put the ball up one-on-one, let him use his size to an advantage. But we've had him inside. We've played him in the slot a little bit as well. He's extremely versatile, he can come down and block anybody; safeties, rovers, corners obviously, he can mismatch on them. He's got great versatility."

In 2019, Claypool had his best collegiate season, recording 66 catches for 1,034 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"Last year he played in the short field for us, he was our W-receivers," Kelly said. "In college football, it's a little bit different with the hashmarks. He worked within the short field which gave us one-on-one matchups which he could usually win those with regularity. He's a guy that can play flank on either side of the formation, but again, has the physical tools to play anywhere at the wide receiver position."

Working on the outside allowed Claypool to begin perfecting his role at Notre Dame. At this point, Kelly said it was a clear turning point for the receiver's success.

"I think once he found himself in a position where he can get consistent reps, it was just a matter of how he practiced," Kelly said. "I think when the changed really occurred for Chase in terms of his play is that he became a great practice player. I think all the really good players show themselves in practice. When he came to practice every day and started to practice in a manner that would prepare him to be a great player is when we really saw a difference in him."

Steelers general manager said following the NFL Draft that the first time Claypool stood out to him was during practice at the Senior Bowl.

"We really got up close to him down at the Senior Bowl and the work he did on the special teams really stood out in the practices," Colbert said. "Of course we knew about his receiving abilities but when you saw him up close, working the way he did in the special teams in parts of practices, it really showed the competitiveness that this young man has; to go along with his size, his speed, and his receiving abilities."

That continued emphasis on practicing his position could land him a starting job in his rookie year with the Steelers.