AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Former Steelers DC Dick Lebeau on Mt. Rushmore of Defensive Coaches

Noah Strackbein

Dick LeBeau built some of the best defenses of his generation on Pittsburgh Steelers, but his call to fame came throughout his entire NFL coaching career.

The inventor of the zone blitz made his way into the league in 1973 as a special teams coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent time with six clubs on his way to a Hall of Fame induction in 2010.

44 years later, LeBeau finished his career as one of the masterminds of the NFL, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and with his place in the Mt. Rushmore of Defensive Coaches.

All49ers' publisher Grant Cohn collected his names to place on the beloved mountain. As the third-ranked coach on the list, LeBeau joins Jerry Williams, Bud Carson, and Bill Belichick as Cohn's four innovators of defensive football.

"Before [LeBeau], when defenses blitzed, they played man-to-man coverage. And [Bill] Walsh knew how to beat those basic blitzes," Cohn wrote. "He used 'hot routes,' meaning one receiver changed his route to a shorter one so the quarterback would have a quick outlet to beat the blitz. And that short throw often led to a long gain against man-to-man coverage, because that wide receiver had to beat just one guy.

"LeBeau invented the zone blitz to counter the hot route. He anticipated where the hot route would be if he blitzed, then dropped defensive linemen into the area where the hot route would go, which negated the hot route entirely. No defense had done this blitz before, and it gave the West Coast Offense fits."

LeBeau sparked change in the NFL long before joining the Steelers for his final 10-year stint as defensive coordinator in 2004. Winning two Super Bowls and coaching two Defensive Player of the Year winners (James Harrison - 2008, Troy Polamalu - 2010), LeBeau implemented himself into Pittsburgh history.

Now, he sits in one of the most recognizable monuments in sports debate history—a place he rightfully deserves. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rookie Impact: Antoine Brooks Jr. Brings Versatility to Steelers Defense

Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr. was drafted as a depth piece in the defensive secondary. Will he amount to starting material?

Donnie Druin

Around The 412: Steelers Fan Turned Steelers Player

Around The 412 is joined by Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley.

Around The 412

Report: 76ers, Devils Owners Purchase Minority Stake in Steelers

The co-owners led the group that bought the Philadelphia 76ers for $280 million in 2011.

Noah Strackbein

Chris Wormley: Getting Traded to Steelers a 'Dream Come True'

The Steelers defensive lineman found himself removing his fandom before entering the 2020 season living a childhood dream.

Noah Strackbein

MMQB: Steelers Weakest Link Still on Offense

Even with a returning Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers pass catchers leave reason for concern.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Gets 2-Years Probation for Felony Burglary With Battery Charges

Former Steelers wide receiver is set to complete two years probation, and a number of other requirements, following an incident with a moving truck driver.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens Share Powerful Video on Equality

Baltimore stars, Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and many more join together to spread awareness on police brutality.

Noah Strackbein

Breer: Steelers One of Five Defenses to Watch

The Steelers forced 20 turnovers in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

by

kcroyals85

Steelers' Matt Feiler Signs Second-Year Tender

The Steelers had two players sign their second-round tenders on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers CB Mike Hilton Signs Second-Round Tender

This is Mike Hilton's second tender with the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein