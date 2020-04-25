AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Draft Grades: Antoine Brooks Jr. Selected With Pick 198

Donnie Druin

The Pittsburgh Steelers opted for safety with their sixth-round pick, taking Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr. 

After acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers still needed viable safety depth behind him and Terrell Edmunds. During his senior season at Maryland, Brooks Jr. tallied a team-high 87 tackles, 8.5 for loss, five passes defended and one interception. 

Here's what The Draft Network had to say on Brooks Jr.: 

Instant Reaction

Pittsburgh again added depth to another position that needed it. Brooks Jr. is a physical safety that can drop down into the box and play in different coverages, although his range playing in the back end isn't much to get excited about. Analysts project him to be a valuable slot piece that's capable of blitzing, very similar to Mike Hilton, who is a free agent after this season and will want to be paid. 

I was hoping for a safety that excelled in ball-skills, and while Brooks Jr. doesn't sway to scale either way in the category, he's best played closer to the line of scrimmage. However, with Minkah Fitzpatrick suring up the back end, he won't need to play center-field in Pittsburgh. The Steelers add depth at safety and potentially nickel, while also adding to special teams play. 

Grade: C+

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

Join Pittsburgh Steelers fans in following the 2020 NFL Draft with commentary from AllSteelers writers.

Noah Strackbein

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chase Claypool is a Late Bloomer Who Was Just "Drafted Into the Right Situation"

The Pittsburgh Steelers found a second-round wide receiver in Chase Claypool, and Claypool found his perfect NFL fit.

Noah Strackbein

by

Donny07

Kevin Dotson Was a Member of Steelers Nation Well Before He Became a Player

Kevin Dotson isn't just the newest draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's also a full member of Steelers Nation.

Noah Strackbein

Chase Claypool Was Once Considered an NFL Tight End. Not Anymore.

Chase Claypool came to the Pittsburgh Steelers as a second-round wide receiver. But that wasn't always the NFL's plan for him.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe

Misfortunes Have Shaped Anthony McFarland, and His Belief in His Next Chapter - The Steelers

Anthony McFarland left his past in Maryland and is looking for a new start with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Grades: Kevin Dotson Selected at Pick 135

Get instant reactions and grades on the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Lousiana's Kevin Dotson at pick 135.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Select UL-Lafayette G Kevin Dotson

The Pittsburgh Steelers second fourth-round pick will stick with offense, selecting guard Kevin Dotson.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Grades: Anthony McFarland Selected at Pick 124

Get instant reactions on the Steelers selecting Maryland running back Anthony McFarland

Donnie Druin

Steelers Select Maryland RB Anthony McFarland

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another running back to their roster, selecting Anthony McFarland in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Have a Plan For Alex Highsmith As He Develops Behind Dupree, Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan for their newly drafted edge rusher but it's not on defense.

Noah Strackbein