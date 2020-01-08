SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

How the Steelers Avoid Using First Draft Pick on a Tight End

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- There's already a favorite position many believe the Steelers will aim for with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a season of offensive struggles and the inability to generate points in dyer situations, the clear outlook when draft time roles around is skill players. 

A high tier of quarterbacks has caught the attention of everyone, but without a definite second-round option, the Steelers are likely avoiding "hypothetical thinking" of anyone sliding. Running backs can spark attention but seem to be overlooked. 

The position many believe is at the top of the Steelers list isn't either of those. Instead, the thought is tight end. 

Yep. 

Here's why tight end isn't on the top of the list:

Nick Vannett said it himself that he'd like to return to Pittsburgh. Heading into his fourth year - healthy - looking to contribute even more for the Steelers. 

"From the time I showed up I loved being a part of it, being a part of the locker room," Vannet said. "This is a great group of guys, it's a great organization to be a part of, it's very clear what they're trying to get done here they have six previous Super Bowls to show for it. I think it'd be great to be a part of it moving forward but that's out of my hands, that's between my agent and the GM. Hopefully we get a deal done but at the end of the day you have to look at what's the best for me, for me moving forward and for my family and you have to go with that."

At 27-years-old, Vannett will be looking for his first "real" contract of his NFL career, but could still find that money in Pittsburgh. Last season, the Steelers let Jesse James walk and the tight end signed a 4-year, $22.6 million contract with the Detroit Lions. 

Vannett may be looking at something similar, where the Steelers will need to decide how invested they are in a younger option. 

Vance McDonald's contract will make a $7.1 million cap hit if he's on the roster this season. McDonald hasn't played a full season in his seven-year career, missing two games this season with a shoulder injury. 

Now, you can't hold his 38 receptions for 273 yards and three scores against him. The tight ends were not the reason the position was so ineffective in 2019. Running behind two young and struggling quarterbacks isn't ideal and it showed. 

Still, clearing $6.4 million in cap space to sign Vannett and put some towards retaining names like Bud Dupree and Mike Hilton seems like the smarter option for the entire team. 

Zach Gentry still needs to develop to be a capable backup, but even if he's struggling, finding another option with one of the four fourth and fifth round picks is a better bet than using your only pick in the first three rounds on a player you don't expect to start this season. 

Jacob Breeland, Brycen Hopkin, Sean McKeon, there will be players with potential later in the draft. 

When you're working with limited significant draft picks you need to take everything into consideration. There's a way around the Steelers using their first draft pick on a tight end. One they're likely going to follow. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Jalen Hurts Falls in 2020 NFL Draft, Steelers Shouldn't Think Twice

Donnie Druin

If Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts escapes to day two of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers shouldn't think twice and pull the trigger on Hurts.

Three Approaches to Improve Steelers Quarterback Room

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to focus on improving their quarterback situation in 2020.

Steelers Not Expected to Make Change at Offensive Coordinator

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to stay with Randy Fichtner at offensive coordinator in 2020.

10 Minute Takes: Steelers Offseason Outlook

Noah Strackbein

The next few months are going to get interesting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers Could Benefit From Titans Continued Run

Noah Strackbein

As the Tennessee Titans defeated the New England Patriots on Saturday night, they might've opened a door for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tua Tagovailoa Adds Another Quarterback to the Draft Mix

Noah Strackbein

The 2020 NFL Draft adds another name to it's list as Tua Tagovailoa declares.

Four Steelers Named to AP All-Pro Teams

Noah Strackbein

Four members of the Pittsburgh Steelers were voted to the AP All-Pro teams.

Steelers Nick Vannett Wants the Chance to Play with Ben Roethlisberger

Noah Strackbein

Nick Vannett is hoping for more time in Pittsburgh and a chance to play with another Steelers quarterback.

Steelers 2020 Offseason Guide: Who Stays and Who Goes

Donnie Druin

As the Pittsburgh Steelers' season officially wrapped up on Sunday, it's time to start making decisions on the roster for next year.

"I'm the True Definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler.": Mike Hilton Hopes to Return in 2020

Noah Strackbein

Mike Hilton is one of several Pittsburgh Steelers looking for new contracts this offseason.