Why Drafting Neville Gallimore Makes Perfect Sense For Steelers

The heart and soul of any 3-4 defense starts upfront with the defensive line. Games are decided down in the trenches, and without a stout defensive front, the second and third-levels suffer.

No one understands this ideology more than the Pittsburgh Steelers. A team that has historically operated out of an odd-man front in recent memory, the Steelers have had their fair share of space-eating two-gap nose tackles.

In the early 2000’s it was nose tackle Casey Hampton re-setting the line and most recently Javon Hargrave.

And that’s where the Steelers should focus their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

From 2016-2019, Hargrave proved to be a diamond in the rough for general manager Kevin Colbert. A fourth-round pick (No. 89) from South Carolina State (Division I-AA), Colbert immediately praised Hargrave in his post-draft presser despite playing against lower level competition.

“In order to be considered an NFL prospect, he dominated that level,” Colbert said. The Steelers general manager went on to say that Hargrave stood out during college All-Star games despite being a late addition.

“When he had his opportunity to step-up and play with better competition at the East-West game and then as a late addition to the Senior Bowl, it became more intriguing to us, because he showed that he could play at a higher level.”

Fast forward to today, and Hargrave delivered.

In a 3-4 defense, it’s imperative the team has a true 3-4 nose guard who can not only hold the point of attack but collapse the pocket when needed. Hargrave did that to a tee, as his college production translated to the next level.

Whether stuffing the run or pushing the pocket, Hargrave was a one-man wrecking crew in 2019, evident by recording 60 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

That production didn’t go unnoticed. The Steelers who were cap-strapped at seasons-end, had no choice but to let their unrestricted free-agent walk in free-agency, ultimately signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. That left a huge void.

So with the Steelers doing nothing in free-agency to address the need, where do they go from here?

The answer is simple. Replenish via the draft and target Neville Gallimore from Oklahoma.

A true two-gap clog in the middle, Gallimore will have little to no drop-off in production from Hagrave’s departure. He can stack-and-shed with the best of them while peaking into the backfield all while doubling up as an attacking pocket-pusher. The foundational traits for any 3-4 nose tackle.

At 6-2, 304, Gallimore has enough lateral agility to anchor the line, allowing his linebackers behind him to flow to the football. But his biggest asset may not be the set of skills I just mentioned but rather his non-stop motor.

From time to time you will routinely see players take plays off throughout a game. Not Gallimore. Just watch the LSU-Oklahoma Peach Bowl where Gallimore’s team got blown-out but you would never know from Gallimore’s play via four-quarters.

His passion for the game shined despite being on the losing end of the scoreboard. NFL coaches, scouts, general managers, and teammates have to love that. That’s called heart.

History would tell us, Colbert would love nothing more than to take Gallimore in the second-round (No. 49). He fits the team’s cultural identity while filling a need. And while most NFL insiders and fans alike would rather the team draft a sexier pick like running back Cam Akers from Florida State, selecting Gallimore may ultimately prove to be the right one.