AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Why Drafting Neville Gallimore Makes Perfect Sense For Steelers

BEASTwriter

The heart and soul of any 3-4 defense starts upfront with the defensive line. Games are decided down in the trenches, and without a stout defensive front, the second and third-levels suffer.

No one understands this ideology more than the Pittsburgh Steelers. A team that has historically operated out of an odd-man front in recent memory, the Steelers have had their fair share of space-eating two-gap nose tackles.

In the early 2000’s it was nose tackle Casey Hampton re-setting the line and most recently Javon Hargrave.

And that’s where the Steelers should focus their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

From 2016-2019, Hargrave proved to be a diamond in the rough for general manager Kevin Colbert. A fourth-round pick (No. 89) from South Carolina State (Division I-AA), Colbert immediately praised Hargrave in his post-draft presser despite playing against lower level competition.

“In order to be considered an NFL prospect, he dominated that level,” Colbert said. The Steelers general manager went on to say that Hargrave stood out during college All-Star games despite being a late addition.

“When he had his opportunity to step-up and play with better competition at the East-West game and then as a late addition to the Senior Bowl, it became more intriguing to us, because he showed that he could play at a higher level.”

Fast forward to today, and Hargrave delivered.

In a 3-4 defense, it’s imperative the team has a true 3-4 nose guard who can not only hold the point of attack but collapse the pocket when needed. Hargrave did that to a tee, as his college production translated to the next level.

Whether stuffing the run or pushing the pocket, Hargrave was a one-man wrecking crew in 2019, evident by recording 60 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

That production didn’t go unnoticed. The Steelers who were cap-strapped at seasons-end, had no choice but to let their unrestricted free-agent walk in free-agency, ultimately signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. That left a huge void.

So with the Steelers doing nothing in free-agency to address the need, where do they go from here?

The answer is simple. Replenish via the draft and target Neville Gallimore from Oklahoma.

A true two-gap clog in the middle, Gallimore will have little to no drop-off in production from Hagrave’s departure. He can stack-and-shed with the best of them while peaking into the backfield all while doubling up as an attacking pocket-pusher. The foundational traits for any 3-4 nose tackle.

At 6-2, 304, Gallimore has enough lateral agility to anchor the line, allowing his linebackers behind him to flow to the football. But his biggest asset may not be the set of skills I just mentioned but rather his non-stop motor.

From time to time you will routinely see players take plays off throughout a game. Not Gallimore. Just watch the LSU-Oklahoma Peach Bowl where Gallimore’s team got blown-out but you would never know from Gallimore’s play via four-quarters.

His passion for the game shined despite being on the losing end of the scoreboard. NFL coaches, scouts, general managers, and teammates have to love that. That’s called heart.

History would tell us, Colbert would love nothing more than to take Gallimore in the second-round (No. 49). He fits the team’s cultural identity while filling a need. And while most NFL insiders and fans alike would rather the team draft a sexier pick like running back Cam Akers from Florida State, selecting Gallimore may ultimately prove to be the right one. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Draft Preview: Edge/Outside Linebacker

With limited depth, the Steelers are almost a sure-fire bet to have their eyes on an edge rusher for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Donnie Druin

Ben Roethlisberger Says He Isn't Done Yet: "It Really Put A Little Fire into Me"

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on his way back to an NFL field and is excited to see what the 2020 season has in store.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Evaluation: James Conner Cannot be Only Feature Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem locked in on selecting a running back during the 2020 NFL Draft, but where and who remains open for debate.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Four Players Including Three XFL Alum

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added more depth to their roster, signing four players including two from the XFL.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Should Draft a RB 49th or Not at All

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one option when thinking running back in the 2020 NFL Draft; first or never.

Connor Deitrich

Steelers Eyeing Late-Round DT David Moa: "I Can Easily Get Accustomed to Their Play Style"

David Moa has landed on the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar and knows if he's given the opportunity, he won't let it slip away.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Evaluation: The Case for a QB

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers draft a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft? Well, if the prospect doesn't meet these criteria, they won't do much for the backup issue they had in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

by

Hotel52

Derek Watt Chooses Jersey Number for 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers' newest fullback chooses a new jersey number for 2020.

Donnie Druin

Odds Leave Steelers With 10-6 Record in 2020; Make Postseason Because of Expanded Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves with a better record in 2020, and barely find the postseason for the first time in three years behind season odds.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Steelers Seven-Round Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers join the NFL next Thursday to bring in the newest members of their roster. Around The 412 predicts how their 2020 NFL Draft plays out.

Around The 412