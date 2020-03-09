Steelers Draft Preview: Quarterbacks

There's no mincing words with Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

"We feel comfortable with those four QBs: Rudolph, Hodges, Lynch, Barrett, as we enter camp. How we feel in August, we’ll see. But we are comfortable with them right now" said Colbert to media members last month.

The quarterback position has been perhaps the hottest of topics in Pittsburgh, as the 2019 season provided a small yet somber view into the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Between the recovery of Roethlisberger and the mixed play of Devlin Hodges/Mason Rudolph, the foreseeable future of the Steelers quarterback position isn't exactly settling for local and national media members.

As a result, we've seen quite the spectrum of takes in regards to who should be under center in 2020, regardless of the health of Roethlisberger. Whether it be trading for Cam Newton, signing Philip Rivers or trading up in the 2020 NFL Draft for Jordan Love, a plethora of suggestions have been made to fix the Steelers' quarterback situation.

Yet there's no rush for Colbert and the rest of the organization to fix something that isn't broke, and all plans moving forward don't offer an alternative to the current build within the depth chart. It's well assumed the team won't spend their top draft choice on a quarterback.

But you know what happens when you assume.

Could it Happen?

In countless scenarios we've seen organizations go against their word when it comes time for the NFL Draft. Most recently this happened last season, where the Arizona Cardinals practically heralded Josh Rosen as their franchise guy in the months leading up to drafting his replacement (Kyler Murray) number one overall.

Not to say the Steelers will be actively looking for quarterback help during the draft, but should the opportunity present itself, the organization would be remiss if they didn't at do their due diligence.

So who would be in contention for the Steelers to draft?

It's a given that the top-tier quarterbacks will be far gone when the Steelers find themselves at the podium with the 49th overall pick. Therefore, we can remove the handful of quarterbacks projected to go somewhere in the first round. This includes the likes of Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jacob Eason and Jordan Love, who are widely considered the top crop of quarterbacks heading into the draft.

Realistic Options

Should the Steelers fancy themselves at acquiring a quarterback early (whether it be pick 49 or their projected compensatory third-round selection), players such as Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm, and Anthony Gordon are expected to be available around that range.

Hurts to the Steelers appears to be a train that is slowly but surely gathering some hype, a pick that may cause a bit of controversy purely judging off the reaction we received when I suggested Hurts may end up in black and gold two months ago. In two of his most recent mocks, NFL.com's Chad Reuter has pegged the Steelers to take Hurts in the third.

When it comes to Fromm, DraftRite's John Vogel had this to say on the former Georgia quarterback:

"Ideally, his best situation would be to sit behind a veteran quarterback for a season or two before taking over the reins and becoming the starting quarterback" said Vogel in his scouting report of Fromm.

"His arm strength will always limit him to some extent, but his intangibles, his intelligence and ability to create plays will make him a valuable starter in this league for years to come. Fromm to me is a mid-to-late first-round prospect. I think he will probably more likely see his name called on day two, but the talent is undoubtedly there."

As for Gordon, the Washington State product is considered to have some of the best arm talent in the draft despite concerns about his footwork.

Should the Steelers look to add quarterback depth in the later parts of the draft, names such as Steven Montez, Nate Stanley and James Morgan are among a few quarterbacks that are expected to go later.

FIU's James Morgan is generating quite the "steal of the draft" buzz around him, and after watching a few throws, it's easy to understand why.

Final Thoughts

Pittsburgh selecting a quarterback, at this moment, seems far-fetched. Granted, the Steelers could easily drop Paxton Lynch/Devlin Hodges at some point in the offseason to make things interesting. However, The team appears to be content with Roethlisberger at the helm and Rudolph backing him up.

The most tempting of situations would be Jalen Hurts being available in the third-round after the Steelers address a bigger need with their first selection. Past Hurts/another formidable prospect falling and considering the limited amount of picks the team has, Colbert's belief in the current quarterback situation may have to hold true to his comfort or not.

Best case scenario- Jalen Hurts falls to the third round

Worst case scenario- The quarterback depth chart remains unchanged after the draft

Most likely scenario- Pittsburgh doesn't address quarterback position in the draft

Early name to watch- Jacob Eason

Late name to watch- James Morgan

Dark horse pick- Jake Fromm