Cam Akers Could Foreshadow Steelers RB Draft Plans

PITTSBURGH -- Kevin Colbert nearly eliminated all thoughts on the Steelers drafting a running back 49th overall when he spoke at the NFL Combine. Praising second-year back Benny Snell Jr. and highlighting his excitement for competition between Snell, James Conner and Jaylen Samuels pushed the belief of another feature back to the side.

It may not have been necessarily an elimination of the running back draft plan but simply a show of confidence that the team isn't finished with the members in-house.

Trib Live's Joe Rutter tweeted earlier this week that he spoke with a handful of top running back prospects but only one has a formal interview with the Steelers - Cam Akers.

Akers, Florida State standout, finished his three-year college career with 2,875 rushing yards, 27 touchdowns, 69 receptions, 486 receiving yards and added 7 catching touchdowns.

It's not who or what Akers has done that makes him an interesting target for the Steelers, but rather where he's predicted to be drafted. Trapped within a long list of top tier running backs in this draft class, Akers sits somewhere between the third and fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Colbert's words on Conner and Snell may have removed the belief that the Steelers would use the 49th pick on a running back. In fact, in the month of February, he's talked about how much he looks forward to seeing all this current running backs, and tight ends - two of the top three positions many believed the Steelers would target in the second-round.

Instead, their focus could be steered towards the defensive tackle position and replacing Javon Hargrave. Then, coming back and adding offensive talent in the following two rounds.

With an expected compensatory pick at 104 for Le'Veon Bell, the Steelers could have the perfect landing spot for a running back. They could also have the perfect landing spot for a name like Chase Claypool or any other tight end, quarterback or edge rusher.

Really, anything.

But they didn't hit the point you'd expect them to take Akers. Because if Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin have taught us anything over the years it's that no one sits on a trigger like the Pittsburgh Steelers (prime example: Mason Rudolph).

Akers is clearly behind named like J.K. Dobbins, Jonathon Taylor, Zack Moss and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the rookie running back rankings. Right now, D'Andre Swift is the only back expected to be taken in the first-round. So, believing the other five will go in the following two rounds is a bit of a stretch.

But with the 99th and 114th picks in the fourth-round, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be thinking running back.

Akers is a strong runner who has great catching ability out of the backfield and provides breakaway speed when in open space. His career at Florida State forced him to utilize all aspects of his game while he worked with a team who seemed to be constantly fighting from behind.

Colbert's words had many - including myself - removing a running back from our mock drafts. Then, it started to click that Colbert wasn't shunning off any position. Instead, he was being as straightforward as he's been with everything throughout his career.

The Steelers don't want a second-round back to add to the competition. What they want is a mid-round back who's going to slide into their hands because of a crowded rookie class.