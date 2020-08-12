Druin Mailbag: Watt Breaking Sack Records? Ideal Starting O-Line and More

It's been roughly three months since my last mailbag, and with the content well slowly but surely drying up, it's time to again welcome the questions of the people.

In May, we addressed issues such as the future of JuJu Smith-Schuster, if Pittsburgh could keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs, and who I would pick in a Mike Ditka/Bill Belichick vs Bill Cowher/Mike Tomlin tag-team wrestling match.

However, much has changed since then. NFL training camps are on the verge of starting, college football season is being cancelled as I type this, and there's no end in sight for the disaster that has been COVID-19.

Here's to hoping we get to see Pittsburgh football sooner rather than later. In the mean time, let's chip away at some reader-submitted questions:

QUESTION- What are your expectations for Big Ben returning this year?

Answer: I have to admit, I feel like I'm not quite on the "Big Ben Revenge Tour 2K20" as everybody else is. Roethlisberger's age and injury history do worry me, but if the Steelers nearly make the playoffs thanks to Mason Rudolph/Devlin Hodges, it's probable to think Roethlisberger could throw with his left arm and still make things happen.

Steelers receivers have commented that Ben looks great, with the ball "whistling" out of his arm, which obviously is a great sign. There remains heavy optimism surrounding the upcoming season, and a big part of that is a healthy Ben returning. While I'm not sold on him hitting 5,000 yards again, Roethlisberger returning brings expectations of a playoff run, and I share those feelings as well. However, this team will win from their defensive play. Any offensive rhythm will only add fuel to the fire.

QUESTION- Will T.J. Watt break James Harrison's single-season sack record this year?

Answer: In 2008, James Harrison recorded 16 (!) sacks in a campaign to remember. Last year was T.J. Watt's considerably best season, where he posted 14.5 sacks. After a closer look, I think Watt's chances of hitting this are closer than I originally believed them to be.

In a year where Watt will look to perform extraordinarily well with a legitimate Dupree opposite of him and a healthy Stephon Tuitt returning, I legitimately believe it could be done. We're talking about two more sacks, which is well within reason. However, once the schedule expands to seventeen regular season games next year, I believe that may be Watt's best chance at surpassing Harrison.

Gun to my head, I'll say Watt doesn't break it this season based off averages but falls just short again. 2021 I might be willing to throw some dough on that happening, however. Hopefully Watt's not weighed down by heavy pockets after a big payday then.

QUESTION- Which game of the season will the Steelers lock up the division, the 7th or 8th?

Answer: Ha. Very funny. Looking at the schedule they're playing Baltimore in week seven before a bye week, then travel on the road to Dallas. If they lock up the division in either week, please circle around to this article so I can reward you properly.

Also, Baltimore only got stronger through the draft, so they're my pick to again win the division until the Steelers can prove they've got it together on the offensive side of the ball. On paper they look good, but we can ask Cleveland how that's worked out for them lately.

QUESTION- Can the Steelers replicate their turnover success from last season?

Answer: I actually wrote an article on this back in May. The Steelers generated a league-high 38 turnovers last season, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell you: Turnovers are simply random events. The likelihood of them replicating what they did last season is very small.

That's not to say they won't be successful in the turnover department, as the vast majority of starters from a season ago return. They still have dominant forces scattered across the depth char and should again be one of the league's best defensive units. However, the numbers are heavily stacked against them dominating the turnover column once again.

QUESTION- What's your preferred starting offensive line look like?

Answer: That's a great question. Earlier this offseason head coach Mike Tomlin announced Matt Feiler would be taking initial snaps at left guard and thus opened the door for a competition between Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor at the right tackle position.

While I don't doubt the abilities of Banner (assuming he wins as the favorite in that battle), I prefer Feiler starting at right tackle for a few reasons: We know he can consistently play well at right tackle (Yes, he played solid against Aaron Donald when starting at guard. I get it) and that's remained to be seen with Banner/Okorafor.

Also, I believe the depth at left guard (Stefen Wisniewski/Kevin Dotson) is much more favorable than right tackle.

Ideally, my starting offensive line is as follows:

Villanueva-Wisniewski-Pouncey-DeCastro-Feiler

However, thanks to Feiler's versatility, he can be moved to either position discussed should play not be up to par, and I believe that has more of a chance happening on the right side of the line as opposed to the left with Wisniewski's play in Kansas City's Super Bowl run and the high remarks surrounding Dotson after being drafted.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.