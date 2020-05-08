Early Steelers 2020 Game-by-Game Predictions

It's time for one of the offseason's greatest traditions: Assigning wins and losses not even 24 hours following the release of the 2020 schedule.

Of course, there's a variety of factors that will play into a team's success each season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different. Will Ben Roethlisberger remain healthy for the entire season and play at a high level? Can Pittsburgh's defensive superstars carry another season of sacks and turnovers for a chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy?

Should the NFL kickoff on schedule, we are just four months away from meaningful football being played once again. While some are willing to debate if football will even happen this fall, it's time to put digital pen to paper and assess how accurate our crystal balls will be.

Will the Steelers benefit from a week eight bye week? Can Pittsburgh navigate the road-dominated ending to 2020? Will fans be permitted to attend and be there to sing renegade?

Predicting games at such an early stage often draws one of two crowds: Those who believe I am being too generous and looking at games through my "Steelers goggles" (I don't even wear glasses, by the way", and those who believe I am being incredibly pessimistic by not showing enough love.

It's a double-edged sword, and I'm here to sway it for you. We'll have a better feel for teams once we're further along in the process, so take these games with a grain (or two) of salt.

Let's get down to business.

Week 1: Steelers @ Giants

Historically, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is slow out of the gates, and coming off an injury on the road with the bright lights of Monday Night Football may not be ideal. The good news? The Giants didn't significantly improve their team over the offseason, and if the Steelers are capable of playing above the talents of Daniel Jones, a 1-0 start should ensue.

Prediction- W

Week 2: Broncos @ Steelers

For whatever reason, whenever the Steelers visit Mile High, some wacky stuff happens. Rest assured, Pittsburgh hosts Denver in a game that should be quite entertaining given the Broncos offensive firepower that was added in the offseason. I believe Pittsburgh's defense holds the edge at home in this match-up, as Drew Lock's best talents may still reside in singing Jeezy lyrics on the sideline.

Prediction- W

Week 3: Texans at Steelers

This is really a toss-up, but with all the talent Houston has lost in the offseason, I may be giving Deshaun Watson and company too much credit. Is this the last time J.J. Watt plays at Heinz Field? Time will tell. As for now, however, the lack of offensive firepower for the Texans will fail them in their pursuit to keep up with Pittsburgh.

Prediction- W (3-0?? I might need to revise this)

Week 4: Steelers at Titans

If the Steelers felt disheartened by Baltimore moving the ball on the ground in last year's season finale, the Titans are ready to keep that trend going. With Javon Hargrave gone, I like Tennessee's chances of really pounding the rock. Solid defense, playing at home and running the football is a great recipe to hand Pittsburgh their first loss of the season.

Prediction- L

Week 5: Eagles at Steelers

This game could honestly go either way. Pittsburgh always saves their worst football for when they play the Eagles, and 2020 may not be different. However, the Steelers (by now) should have ironed out their issues on the gridiron, and are the better team on paper. A healthy Carson Wentz makes this a great game, but the Steelers are the more well-rounded team.

Prediction- W

Week 6: Browns at Steelers

Everybody put their happy faces on for Myles Garrett! In what's sure to be a revived rivalry, the Steelers were able to handle their business in their last match-up. With Roethlisberger back, more offensive firepower and Mason Rudolph safely tucked away on the sidelines, it would take great leaps for Cleveland's development to walk into Heinz Field and steal a victory.

Prediction- W

Week 7: Steelers at Ravens

Steelers/Ravens games will always be a coin flip, with the advantage typically going to the home team. Baltimore only got stronger through their offseason additions, and in my humble opinion, are still the team to beat in the division. The Ravens walk away in a closely contested game, setting up an epic rematch for Thanksgiving night.

Prediction- L

Week 8: Bye Week

To this point, the Steelers are 5-2. I think most of Pittsburgh would take this record going into the break.

Week 9: Steelers at Cowboys

This game should be a phenomenal one, much like previous Cowboys/Steelers games we've encountered in the past. Jason Garrett is gone, and Dallas looks to prove 2019 was a fluke. I really think this may come down to who has the ball last. However, since I can't predict that, I think Dallas will surprise many people this season. Steelers leave Jerry's World empty-handed with the dreaded 4:25 PM start.

Prediction- L

Week 10: Bengals at Steelers

T.J. Watt and friends finally have their chance to tee off on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow as the Bengals travel to Heinz Field. The Bengals haven't defeated the Steelers since 2015, and while I think Burrow is legit, his rookie year isn't the time to erase that deficit with the current team around him. Pittsburgh bounces back and collects a win to move to 6-3.

Prediction- W

Week 11: Steelers at Jaguars

Is this a trap game? The Jaguars may be in full tank mode by this point in the season, which may spell bad news for an obviously more-talented Steelers team that has been known to drop games to teams they shouldn't. But when making too early predictions like this, it's hard not to pick the better team.

Prediction- W

Week 12: Ravens at Steelers

Thanksgiving night. Steelers/Ravens. Playoff implications. It can't get any better. Learning from their first loss, the Steelers are able to ride the wave of momentum given by the crowd and draw even with their divisional counterpart. I'm not saying throwback uniforms would look great here, but I'm just sayin...

Prediction- W

Week 13: Redskins at Steelers

If Dwayne Haskins looks anything close to what he was last year, he's in big trouble against this Steelers defense. While Chase Young may be legit, I'm confident Pittsburgh would be able to put more than enough points on the board to ensure a victory.

Prediction- W

Week 14: Steelers at Bills

The Steelers now enter the last stretch of the season, one that involves them traveling in three of their final four games. Buffalo presents a daunting task playing at home in primetime, and while I think the Steelers are capable of pulling off the win, I'll give the edge to the Bills, especially if Josh Allen progresses.

Prediction- L

Week 15: Steelers at Bengals

Back to back primetime games? The Steelers get an extra day of prep in as they travel to Cincinnati for round two of their rivalry. With plenty of tape available on Burrow now, the Steelers are able to limit the rookie quarterback as the season begins to draw to a close. Roethlisberger's record in the state of Ohio remains remarkable.

Prediction- W

Week 16: Colts at Steelers

Here, Pittsburgh either gets an aging Philip Rivers or a rookie quarterback. Either way, turnovers are in the foreseeable future. As long as the Steelers can take care of the ball, a victory is all but imminent.

Prediction- W

Week 17: Steelers at Browns

The last week of the season always brings wacky results. At this point, the Steelers are 11-4 and are in comfortable playoff position. With jobs to play for and nothing to lose, they come out and look like the team they were supposed to be in the movie Draft Day. Don't take this loss personal, there are bigger things ahead.

Prediction- L

Final 2020 record: 11-5

I think 11-5 would be just about where the Steelers realistically could end up. Admittedly so, I'm hesitant to hand Pittsburgh the division just because Roethlisberger is back. The lack of depth at certain areas does scare me, and the Steelers still possess their weaknesses.

No team is going to win every game, but the Steelers have the talent to at least return to the playoffs in 2020. If everybody remains healthy, expectations should remain at a deep playoff run.

Let's revisit this in seven months and see how wrong these are. Thanks for tagging along!