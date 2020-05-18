Steelers Have Second-Easiest Strength of Schedule in NFL

The Steelers 2020 schedule looks, well, pretty nice at this point in the offseason. With football being on hold, and all that's left is looking back at 2019, Pittsburgh has an easy road in their efforts to return to postseason.

According to all 32 teams' opponent winning percentage from last year, the Steelers have the second-easiest schedule of 2020. Rocking a strong .457 winning percentage, Pittsburgh sits only behind AFC North rival Baltimore (.438).

The Steelers kick their season off on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, and don't play a team who finished above .500 until Week 3 versus the Houston Texans.

Although none of this matters once the season starts, it's a good benchmark to start with for any team. One like the Steelers, who are looking to earn their first playoff birth in three years, they're likely not complaining about their strength of schedule.

As of now, the NFL plans to start the season as planned. As of Tuesday May 19, teams are able to begin reopening their facilities - following the NFL's guidelines. The Steelers are one of the teams who plan to join the league in beginning that process.