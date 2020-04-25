AllSteelers
Steelers Draft Grades: Anthony McFarland Selected at Pick 124

Donnie Druin

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Anthony McFarland with their first of two fourth-round picks. 

The opportunity to draft a running back was present all off-season long in Pittsburgh with James Conner's contract up after 2020, and no true three down running back on the roster after him. 

Here's what the Draft Network had to offer on McFarland:

Instant Reaction

The Steelers were heavily favored to select a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they pulled through after passing on J.K. Dobbins. McFarland was a big play threat every time he touched the football and was perhaps overlooked by some due to playing at Maryland. McFarland is an instant upgrade to Jaylen Samuels, who will likely not return with this pick. 

While McFarland won't become Pittsburgh's bell-cow anytime soon, he provides the perfect compliment to Benny Snell for the future, should James Conner not return. Fourth-round value here is also very nice.

Grade: B

