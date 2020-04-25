Steelers Draft Grades: Anthony McFarland Selected at Pick 124

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Anthony McFarland with their first of two fourth-round picks.

The opportunity to draft a running back was present all off-season long in Pittsburgh with James Conner's contract up after 2020, and no true three down running back on the roster after him.

Here's what the Draft Network had to offer on McFarland:

"McFarland is lightning in a bottle with his springy footwork, explosive acceleration and dynamic moves. A home run threat each and every time he touches the football, McFarland thrives in space, wide zone and cutback runs. While he presents a number of challenges to opposing defenses, McFarland does have limitations in pass protection and winning in short yardage situations. He should command touches early in his career, with the upside to thrive as a complementary RB2."

Instant Reaction

The Steelers were heavily favored to select a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they pulled through after passing on J.K. Dobbins. McFarland was a big play threat every time he touched the football and was perhaps overlooked by some due to playing at Maryland. McFarland is an instant upgrade to Jaylen Samuels, who will likely not return with this pick.

While McFarland won't become Pittsburgh's bell-cow anytime soon, he provides the perfect compliment to Benny Snell for the future, should James Conner not return. Fourth-round value here is also very nice.

Grade: B