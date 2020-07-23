In April, the Steelers' defensive line lost Javon Hargrave. So, they went out and signed four players and drafted one. What does this tell you? That training camp will be as much about watching the new guys as it is about watching the veterans.

Defensive Linemen on the Roster

Stephon Tuitt

Cameron Heyward

Tyson Alualu

Daniel McCullers

Isaiah Buggs

Henry Mondeaux

Carlos Davis

Josiah Coatney

Dewayne Hendrix

Calvin Taylor

Cavon Walker

Return of Tuitt

Single-handedly, the most overlooked part of the Steelers in 2020 is Stephon Tuitt. It's as if everyone forgets that a defense that was already one of the NFL's best is getting their second-best lineman back.

The Tuitt effect will be seen throughout the defense. No defensive back in Pittsburgh has ever spoken on pass coverage without acknowledging the pass rush. In six games last season, Tuitt had 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits.

Now imagine what happens in 16 games.

The impact of Tuitt's return is by far the most significant part of this defense. Heading into training camp, we have to watch for how fluid everything looks coming off a torn pec.

Suppose it all looks fine, welcome to 2020 - the year of one scary defense. If it takes time to adjust back to the game - well, good thing the NFL has no idea what's happening in the next month.

Cam Heyward

Steven Nelson is the most underrated player in Pittsburgh, but Heyward might be a close second.

Over the last two seasons, Heyward has played 1,714 snaps on defense. And somehow, playing over 80% of the reps each season has only allowed him to put up bigger numbers by the year.

Yes, I know what you're saying; "He should have better stats with more reps."

True. But at 31-years-old, you shouldn't be putting more work on your body and not seeing it break down to some degree. Heyward is walking 18-wheeler, and until something goes flat, that shouldn't, he's the Steelers' most dependable defender.

Getting Tuitt back means this defensive line is going to become even better than they were in 2019. It also means Heyward is going to get better.

Tyson Alualu vs. Dan McCullers

Replacing Javon Hargrave will begin with an open position battle between Alualu and McCullers. The two oldest veterans who don't already have a starting job are from very different NFL backgrounds and bring very different play to the field.

For Alualu, he's a former first-round pick who has been a significant contributor to the defense over the last three seasons.

He's more of a defensive end than defensive tackle, which allows him to move across the line as the Steelers would like. Without Hargrave, they can open up the entire defensive line and utilize players in different positions.

Alualu allows that to happen. McCullers does not.

Big Dan is by far the most 'nose tackle' nose tackle in Pittsburgh. At 6'7, 350-pounds, McCullers is that line up in the middle tackle, who's job is to plug up the A gap.

He lacks starting experience for someone entering their seventh year in the league, but that isn't removing the possibility of this being his big break.

The most significant factor in this competition is McCullers proving the Steelers are better with a traditional nose and Alualu proving they're better without one.

Isaiah Buggs, Henry Mondeaux, Carlos Davis

Three names that might see the field more than some expect are Buggs, Mondeaux, and Davis. Three young players who have a spot on this team, although some higher than others.

Buggs is the first name on this list with potential to play a larger role in 2020. A sixth-round draft pick last year, Buggs came into Pittsburgh with the idea he'd be contributing earlier than later. At least that's what we thought.

When Tuitt went down last season, Buggs didn't see the playing time many thought he would come as a filler piece, but that could change in 2020. He'll get enough reps during training camp to prove himself for the season.

Mondeaux spent 2019 on the practice squad and is a strong contestant to be part of that group again in 2020. This is if he doesn't perform his way onto the roster.

The Steelers are giving McCullers the first shot to compete with Alualu for the starting nose tackle job, but that doesn't mean they won't realize there's no use for a traditional nose anymore.

Mondeaux has more versatile play than McCullers, and if the Steelers see there's more - and cheaper - value in Mondeaux than McCullers, they'll move on.

Camp will be vital for him.

And finally, Davis. The seventh-round draft pick will be the best shot at being the "traditional" nose tackle we just labeled unneeded.

Davis has development ahead of him in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he can't be a piece of the puzzle moving forward.

While 2020 isn't a likely season for his breakout year, he can move to the practice squad. A start the Steelers have used in the past to develop players from later rounds.

Offseason Signings

Josiah Coatney

Dewayne Hendrix

Calvin Taylor

Cavon Walker

Coatney and Taylor may have the hardest mountain to climb before securing any season-long deal with the Steelers. Both have massive rosters in front of them and minimal space to make things happen.

The problem is, neither come in with that flashiness that makes you think there's a possibility. They're talented players, and Taylor's 6'7 frame definitely stands out, but they don't have the tenacity to beat out the list of players on the depth chart.

Walker comes from the XFL, where he led the shortened league in sacks. A defensive tackle who plays a Cam Heyward-type game, Walker, does bring some potential with him.

The Steelers found Kameron Kelly from the AAF last season, and they might be thinking they can do the same with Walker.

And finally, Hendrix. Being a Pitt grad is the biggest reason this defensive end has a chance at being a practice squad player in 2020. The Steelers love to keep local guys around, and Hendrix brings potential with him. It makes a lot of sense to fit him into one of the expanded practice squad slots as long as he shows he's worth it during camp.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.