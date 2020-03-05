Takeaway: Steelers Met With Van Jefferson at NFL Combine

The Steelers added a wide receiver to their meetings during the NFL Combine, and while it wasn't a loud name to announce, it could be the perfect fit for their regrouping team.

In an informal meeting, Pittsburgh spoke with Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson. Jefferson, a slot target with breakaway speed and a respectable SEC career, didn't participate at the combine after learning of a fracture in his foot that needed surgery.

It's hard to imagine when the Steelers will draft a receiver with their five picks, but looking at their past it's even harder to imagine they won't draft one at all. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington are locks for the 2020 roster, but following those names there's no one that stands out as the definite fourth guy.

Takeaway: Ryan Switzer isn't a player Pittsburgh should give up on just yet (and I know there will be a lot of criticism coming from this, but it's true). After an injury-filled season, everyone seems ready to write off Switzer as a competent player in the NFL.

That's just not the case.

Switzer played through a back injury that kept him limping through the season working through pain that many wouldn't be able to walk with. You never realize how much you use your back until you can't use it.

Is he ready to be replaced? Not yet. Is he ready for an offseason competition? Yes.

Jefferson's injury will leave him at the bottom half of the receiving class for 2020. In a draft filled with top tier receiving rookies, Jefferson's stock took a deep nose dive to the late rounds after missing the combine.

A perfect scenario for the Steelers.

Instead of using an early draft pick to add another receiving option, they now have the ability to sit and wait. Jefferson should be available in the sixth-round round which would be the prime spot to use a draft pick on another offensive weapon outside of a major need.

This also adds to their realm of possibilities in the return game. While he wasn't a return man at Florida, Jefferson's speed and shiftiness leaves you to believe he has the ability to drop back on punts and kicks.

Not the perfect solution to their problem, but having Switzer, Diontae Johhson and Jefferson compete for the return spot leaves less room for error on special teams - an area that's needed help for years.

For a late-round pick, the SEC standout has plenty of potential. The Steelers' list of meetings at the NFL Combine included a decent mix of offensive and defensive guys from all rounds. But it's easier to make the ones later in the draft standout, because when the major voids are filled they'll be thinking of adding the best talent on the board - and Jefferson could be just that.

