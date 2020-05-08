10 Takeaways About the Steelers' 2020 Schedule

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome to the 2020 season - almost. As of now, the NFL season is set to on time, with fans in the building, and the return of sports back to normal.

That plan may change, but for now, we're hoping it remains the same. Leaving the Steelers' 2020 schedule locked and loaded with plenty of takeaways from their first 16 games of the year.

Preseason Fun

The Steelers start their 2020 season off in front of the entire football world. The Hall of Fame game will recognize three Pittsburgh legends entering Canton, Oh. and welcome football back to the fans.

If that wasn't good enough, "Tompa Bay" comes to Pittsburgh for the Buccaneers' first preseason game with Tom Brady at quarterback. Yes, he'll play at least a drive - and hopefully Gronk will too.

Monday Night Opener

If you don't have a hunch Ben Roethlisberger comes into Monday Night Football, Week 1 of his return to the field - 38-years-old - and throws for 250 yards, you're not believing enough.

Big Ben has the biggest stage of opening week to make his first statement on a league that has doubted him since he left Week 2 against the Seahawks.

The Steelers offense can have a big night. Like, BIG.

Early Chance to Gain Wildcard Advantage

Following their (hopeful) Monday night hype-fest, they'll play the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. While Denver may still be on the outside looking in, these three games will give the Steelers a chance to take an early lead in the wildcard race.

The 5th or 6th seed isn't the goal for the season, but when you have Baltimore in your division it's good to prepare for a backup plan.

AFC North Race

Then, their opportunity to knock the AFC North down a notch comes into play. From Week 6-10, Pittsburgh plays three divisional opponents.

The AFC North is not going to be easy this season. The Ravens are still pegged as the conference favorite, Cleveland is getting better (maybe) and facing Joe Burrow is not expected to be easy.

Going on a quick three of four win streak can certainly help the Steelers' efforts in the long run.

Thanksgiving, Obviously

You can talk about the last time the Steelers and Ravens met on Thanksgiving and how Baltimore edges Pittsburgh in an absolute wild game. Or, you can look to the future and talk about 2020.

Thanksgiving night, at home, against the Baltimore Ravens. Heinz Field is the best place in the world for eight weeks a year, but none will be better than Week 12 at 8 p.m.

At this point, the Ravens and Steelers will have already met, the division will be becoming clearer and the playoff race will be fully heated. Terrible Towels will cover the entire stadium, turkey will definitely be present and you best believe it's going to be loud.

I can hear Renegade playing now...

Prime Time Games

The Steelers to back-to-back primetime games in Week 14 and 15; both on the road. They'll travel to an up-and-coming Buffalo Bills team and then head to AFC North rival Cincinnati for their second matchup with the Bengals.

They'll play four primetime games this season on some pretty big stages. It starts in Week 1, travels to Thanksgiving and runs through Week 15. Art Rooney II said he's feeling good about those night games, and honestly, they could be worse.

For a team that could use some national attention to shut down those who are concerned about their bounce back, playing on Monday and Sunday - and Thursday - nights provides plenty of eyes to prove wrong.

No West Coast Trips

Not having to travel to the west coast is always a plus for an east coast team. The Steelers don't necessarily dislike traveling, but avoiding 12 hour flights on a Friday will help the physical and mental toll of a season.

3 Of Last 4 On The Road

The Steelers finish the season with three of their last four games on the road. They'll face Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis (at home), and Cleveland before hopefully entering the playoffs.

All four of these teams can be playoff contenders this season, making this stretch that much more important. Last year, the Steelers offense failed to score more than 10 points in their final three games, eliminating them from the postseason.

They know the importance of the ladder part of the season. It's important they're able to overcome this road stretch in the final weeks.

Waiting on Joe Burrow

Pittsburgh doesn't meet No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, until Week 10 of the regular season. That gives Burrow plenty of time to adjust to the NFL, but it also give the Steelers' defense plenty of film.

You can't expect Cincinnati to improve too much this season. Even with Burrow, they're not looking at a winning record, and if Pittsburgh can figure them out before they enter the game, Burrow is going to be in trouble.

It could be a very warm welcome to his career against the Steelers.

Don't Sleep on Week 17

If you're not someone who believes there's a chance the Browns improve this season, hold back on your judgement. My mom always said don't judge a book by it's cover; not even one's from Cleveland.

This take can be worthless by Week 8, but as of May it's worth considering.

If Cleveland does improve, Week 17 could be the difference between three years on the couch or a return to the playoffs. It could also be the difference between winning the AFC North or being edged by the Ravens.

What are you looking for most this season? Let us know in the comments section.