Video: What to Expect From Ben Roethlisberger's Check-Up

It's not going to be groundbreaking news, but the Steelers should find some new information about the recovery of their Pro Bowl quarterback on Friday. Ben Roethlisberger, who's continuing to rehab from reconstructive surgery in his throwing elbow, is set to have a check-up to decide what the next steps of his process are.

For those waiting to hear the next steps in Roethlisberger's progression, stay calm. While the quarterback will likely take a leap in the right direction, it probably won't be more than a minor jump.

He's expected to begin throwing smaller objects like tennis balls. It'll be the beginning of using his elbow, again. This will allow the doctors, himself and the team to see how he feels using his throwing arm.

As for a timetable, he'll learn when he can be evaluated again. Doctors aren't - likely - going to give him a total rundown of when he can take the steps following his next one. And if they do, it's hard to imagine it become public knowledge.

It'll be a step in the right direction, but again, a small one. It's the first sign of real progress for Roethlisberger, and something the team can carry with their positive words when addressing the situation.

It's not going to tell us about Week 1, though.

