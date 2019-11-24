Steeler
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

33 Players Fined For Steelers, Browns Brawl

Noah Strackbein

The NFL has finalized their list of players being fined for the altercation that sparked between Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett during last week's Thursday night football game. The incident that left both benches cleared landed 33 players on that list, including 21 Steelers and 12 Browns. 

Rudolph received the highest fine, having to pay $50,000 for his actions in the incident. Myles Garrett received an indefinite suspension and was fined $45,623. Maurkice Pouncey, who's suspension was reduced to two-games, and Ogunjobi, serving a single-game, were both fined for their involvement as well. 

The following players were fined $3,507 a piece for "Unnecessarily Entering a Fighting Area", an infraction that typically results in a $7,017 penalty: 

Tyson Alualu, Mark Barron, Tony Brooks-James (since released), Bud Dupree, Terrell Edmunds, Trey Edmunds, Matt Feiler, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ramon Foster, Mike Hilton, Tevin Jones, Kameron Kelly, Jaylen Samuels, Robert Spillane, Cameron Sutton, James Washington, T.J. Watt and Vince Williams.

On top of the players involved in the brawl, three Browns players were also fined for helmet-to-helmet hits throughout the game. Greedy Williams was hit with a $28,075 blow for his hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster, a play that left Smith-Schuster with a concussion and knee injury. The receiver will not play this Sunday against the Bengals. 

Defensive end, Chad Brown received a $21,056 fine for his late hit on Mason Rudolph during the second quarter. Finally, safety Damarious Randall was penalized $28,075 for his targeting hit on Diontae Johnson. Johnson would leave the game with blood rushing from his ear following the hit. Randall was ejected for the helmet-to-helmet blow. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Room: Mason Rudolph vs Cleveland

Donnie Druin
0

After his worst performance of his pro or college career, we take a deep dive into the film of Mason Rudolph's game in Cleveland.

Meet The Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Donnie Druin
0

Get an inside look at the Cincinnati Bengals with Jake Liscow, co-host of the "Locked on Bengals" Podcast.

Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey's Suspension Reduced

Noah Strackbein
0

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey's three-game suspension has been reduced.

Myles Garrett Accuses Mason Rudolph of Using Racial Slur; Steelers, Browns Teammates Unaware Prior to Appeal

Noah Strackbein
0

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mason Rudolph, is part of accusations that he used a "racial slur" during Thursday night's altercation in Cleveland.

Steelers Week 12 Fantasy Football Outlook

Donnie Druin
0

As the Steelers gear up for week twelve, get a snapshot of Pittsburgh's fantasy football expectations against the Bengals.

Strackbein Mailbag: What’s Week 12’s Running Back Rotation? Mason Rudolph Punishment, Terrell Pryor and More

Noah Strackbein
0

The Pittsburgh Steelers' running back depth, potential signings and punishment of Mason Rudolph are all included in this week's mailbag.

Mason Rudolph: No 'Ill Will' Toward Myles Garrett; Didn't Say Anything to Escalate Situation

Noah Strackbein
0

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph addressed Thursday night's brawl in Cleveland.

10 Minute Takes: What If It's Bigger Than Mason Rudolph?

Noah Strackbein
0

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling offensively, but the problem may not lay where many think it does.

Steelers Offense Is Dealing with A Lot, but Have the Primary Pieces to Be Better Than They Are

Noah Strackbein
0

The Pittsburgh Steelers are overcoming injuries, but their offense has enough firepower to stay competitive - they just aren't.

Steelers' Season Isn't in the Hands of the Defense

Noah Strackbein
3 0

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season has been kept alive through the defense, but it needs to finish through the offense.