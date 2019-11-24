33 Players Fined For Steelers, Browns Brawl

The NFL has finalized their list of players being fined for the altercation that sparked between Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett during last week's Thursday night football game. The incident that left both benches cleared landed 33 players on that list, including 21 Steelers and 12 Browns.

Rudolph received the highest fine, having to pay $50,000 for his actions in the incident. Myles Garrett received an indefinite suspension and was fined $45,623. Maurkice Pouncey, who's suspension was reduced to two-games, and Ogunjobi, serving a single-game, were both fined for their involvement as well.

The following players were fined $3,507 a piece for "Unnecessarily Entering a Fighting Area", an infraction that typically results in a $7,017 penalty:

Tyson Alualu, Mark Barron, Tony Brooks-James (since released), Bud Dupree, Terrell Edmunds, Trey Edmunds, Matt Feiler, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ramon Foster, Mike Hilton, Tevin Jones, Kameron Kelly, Jaylen Samuels, Robert Spillane, Cameron Sutton, James Washington, T.J. Watt and Vince Williams.

On top of the players involved in the brawl, three Browns players were also fined for helmet-to-helmet hits throughout the game. Greedy Williams was hit with a $28,075 blow for his hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster, a play that left Smith-Schuster with a concussion and knee injury. The receiver will not play this Sunday against the Bengals.

Defensive end, Chad Brown received a $21,056 fine for his late hit on Mason Rudolph during the second quarter. Finally, safety Damarious Randall was penalized $28,075 for his targeting hit on Diontae Johnson. Johnson would leave the game with blood rushing from his ear following the hit. Randall was ejected for the helmet-to-helmet blow.