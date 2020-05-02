Antonio Brown Posts Teaser in Baltimore Ravens Uniform

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown is still trying to find his way back into the NFL. Still dealing with legal allegations and his placement on the Commissioner's Exempt List, the wide receiver hasn't gotten much attention from teams over the last year.

Talk began to heat back up in April when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson began working out with Brown and mentioned how he'd be "happy" if they signed the wideout.

"I'd be happy if we signed him," Jackson said on a conference call with media. "He's a great player, he shows it each and every year. … But it's not my decision."

Well, maybe those comments got the front office thinking. Or maybe not.

No reports have come from Baltimore on whether or not they're thinking of adding Brown this season, but Brown is at least pushing for something to happen. In a snapchat picture he posted, Brown is rocking a Ravens uniform.

It could just be another attempt to show his interest in joining an NFL team. It could also be a sneak peak of what's to come.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't deny looking into adding Brown.

"We’re always assessing the players out there on the streets,” DeCosta said. "We’re looking at guys, we’re making decisions that we think are best for the clubs. If we think there’s a guy out there who fits us, who’s got the skill set to provide value, we’ll certainly pounce on that kind of guy. As Ozzie always used to tell me, we don’t play games until September. So, we’ve got a lot of time to build the best team we can build and we’ll continue to do that. I look at this time period right here after the draft as a great opportunity to get better as a football team and we will look to do that."

Brown will need to be removed from the Exempt List before he's able to play again. The NFL is still investigating a sexual assault allegation from his former trainer Britany Taylor.