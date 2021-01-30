Cam Heyward, Ironman and the Pittsburgh Native That Connected the Worlds of Steelers and Marvel

PITTSBURGH -- To many, the cross between Marvel superheroes and the Pittsburgh Steelers is a match made in heaven. And when it happened, it brought a brief moment of bliss, knowing defensive captain Cameron Heyward and Robert Downey Jr., aka Ironman, were becoming friends.

This is the story of how the two worlds met.

"I actually met Cam at Ryan Shazier's wedding," producer and talent manager Brad Lambert explained. "We connected, and we really hit it off because I'm a huge nerd. I love pop culture. I love Marvel. I love DC. So we really bonded over just nerding out over the Marvel films and things of that nature. We would always talk about upcoming films and what we thought about them after we saw the trailers and just the usual gossip."

Lambert's journey didn't start with Heyward and an Ironman hand. The Pittsburgh native has been around the team and the players since 2005, highlighting former players like Willie Parker, Lawrence Timmons, Hines Ward and Lynn Swann - and Heyward - as some of the names he's helped throughout their time in Pittsburgh.

"I'm just around the guys constantly, and I'm grateful to be able to build genuine long-term relationships with these guys. They're family, on and off the field," Lambert said. "I try to add whatever value I can to these guys and help them both personally and professionally.

"The first guy that I got connected to, I was still in high school, was Willie Parker. I was an entrepreneur at the time. I was doing a lot of marketing and social media, and at the time, social media was just kind of ramping up. I came in and was trying to once again offer value and try to help as many of the players as I could. At the time, that was helping them build their brands, and help them not only now but for the future when they walk away from the game."

Since then, Lambert has left the 'Burgh and moved out west to begin his life in Los Angeles, following an opportunity from his partner and close friend Jimmy Rich.

That opportunity was to begin working with Downey's team.

"That was just a real organic situation," Lambert said. "I got connected to Jimmy and we bonded over our love for the Steelers. I would not be here today without him. He was kind enough to open the door and open an opportunity for me, and I did the rest, and when the opportunity presented itself to move out to Los Angeles to work with Downey and his team. I mean, that's a no brainer situation."

Fast forward to 2020. Steelers Nation explodes in excitement watching Downey send a message to Heyward on social media, rocking a game-worn jersey from his new friend in the locker room.

And if life couldn't get any better for the Steelers defensive end, he then received his Ironman hand.

"After last year when I saw Jason Momoa was at the game wearing Cam's jersey, I hit him up, and I was like, 'Dude, this is sick. You know Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones, Aqua man. This is awesome,'" Lambert explained. "Heyward was like, 'Yeah man, but you know, the dream would be Robert Downey Jr.'

"I don't know if he forgot, but I moved out from Pittsburgh to LA to work with Downey."

The connection was formed immediately. Heyward sent Lambert the jersey, which popped up in Downey's video. Then, the Ironman hand ended up in Pittsburgh, being clenched by those many in Pittsburgh know as the son of Craig 'Ironman' Heyward.

"When you meet someone, and that's why I always try to tell people when I speak, be kind, because you never know what's going to happen, and you might burn a bridge before you even know what is even possible," Lambert said on his relationships with both Steelers and those in LA. "I've been very lucky and very blessed over the years to do what I do and experience the things that I've experienced. It all comes from just leading with kindness and being genuine and building real relationships with people and just offering as much value as you can."

The relationship between Heyward and Downey, formed by Lambert, developed as you'd imagine. "They definitely have been communicating. Calling, texting, FaceTiming," Lambert said.

"That's the whole point of that this is just a little simple gesture. Cam wanted [the connection] and I was able to make it happen with Jimmy."

The connection brought Heyward and Downey together but also brought an extra spark to those Steelers fans who turn on Avengers in their black and gold t-shirts and enjoy their favorite superheroes. A small moment in the team's history, but one that leaves an everlasting moment for Lambert.

"I've done a lot of really cool things, and I'm grateful for, but connecting my Marvel passion with my Steeler passion, that was the ultimate cool thing," Lambert said. "I've already talked to like the Steelers, and my guys on the team and trying to see if we could do even more stuff with this awesome new relationship."

A story he hopes allows others to realize their dreams, Lambert continues to build his success, while remembering where he came from. Since leaving for LA nearly six years ago, he's worked with Downey, Warner Bros., television campaigns and producing film and TV, along with a list of other accomplishments.

"I'm 31, and I'm out here trying to live my passions and make it a big part of my life and try to impact and help as many people as I can in the process," Lambert said. "And for me to start when I was in high school, it was this. It was sports. I wanted to be involved with the Steelers and the players and make that my life, and I did. Then, I wanted to take the next step in my passion, which was entertainment. The Downey thing happened, and I moved out here ... I'm super grateful, but it all stems from just chasing your passions and adding whatever value you can around those passions to make it a bigger part of your life."

