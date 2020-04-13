ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Proposes Steelers Trade Back into First-Round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- Right now, the Steelers are working with six picks in the 2020 NFL Draft; none of them coming in the first-round. But to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, moving back into the opening round is what Pittsburgh needs to do next Thursday.

Monday morning on Get Up, Orlovsky said one of the three things he wants to see happen during the 2020 NFL Draft is the Steelers moving up to the middle of the first-round. Why? To draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Love is expected to be the fourth quarterback off the board come April 23. Love started three years at Utah State, throwing for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.

Drawing comparisons to Blake Bortles, Orlovsky believes he'd be perfect to sit behind Ben Roethlisberger for the beginning of his career.

"I want to see the Pittsburgh Steelers find a way to get back into the middle of the first-round, if Jordan Love falls, and draft him," Orlovsky said. "It's a perfect storm in reality because the Steelers don't have a lot of holes on their football team, they're getting their Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger back; he's 38 and under contract for two years. And Jordan Love can go there, he can sit, he can be on that Patrick Mahomes type of plan. I want to see the Steelers make that happen."

Head coach Mike Tomlin has continued to declare Mason Rudolph the backup quarterback for the 2020 season, but that doesn't mean there won't be competition.

Rudolph, Devlin Hodges, Paxton Lynch and J.T. Barrett made up the quarterback room by the end of the 2019 season but left concerns if Roethlisberger needs to miss more time in the future.

After failing to score more than 10 points final three games - and failing to miss the postseason - many believe the Steelers would be safer to draft a quarterback and lower the risk of falling short because of depth issues.