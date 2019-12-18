Five Steelers Named to the 2020 Pro Bowl

The Steelers had five players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl when the NFL revealed the initial rosters. T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro will represent Pittsburgh in Orlando.

Of the five, DeCastro was the only member of the Steelers not named a starter. This is the 19th straight year Pittsburgh has had players named to the Pro Bowl. It's the fourth they've had at least five players represent them.

Watt has been on a Defensive Player of the Year run this season, wracking up 13 sacks, 2 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. Heyward is on pace for a career season with 72 tackles, 8 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

Fitzpatrick took Pittsburgh by storm when he joined the team in Week 4. Giving up a first-round pick soon became an after thought once Fitzpatrick started creating touchdowns on the defensive side of the ball. He's accumulated 5 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 touchdowns with the Steelers.

Rookie Devin Bush and special teamer Tyler Matakevich lead in their positions for fan votes but weren't selected.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on January 26.