Heyward Calls Out Steelers Doubters: 'They Hate Us Cause They Ain't Us'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Cam Heyward took the Zoom stage on Wednesday and addressed those discrediting the Pittsburgh Steelers' 8-0 start.

"They hate us cause they ain't us," Heyward said with a laugh. "We don't really care what's going on outside of here. If it doesn't look pretty, who cares? We're 8-0."

Several national platforms have labeled the Steelers as the second-best team in the AFC, behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Even Sports Illustrated has labeled Pittsburgh the NFL's second-best in their Midseason Power Rankings.

"For all the guys looking, saying, 'it's got to look like this.' One thing I can say is the Super Bowl winner hasn't been determined," Heyward said. "We're going to keep working. Our job is to make the playoffs and then win a Super Bowl, so I'm going to leave it at that."

The Steelers sit behind the Chiefs in odds as well. Kansas City is currently the top bet to win the Super Bowl with 5/1 odds. The Steelers hold 7/1 odds to win.

Heyward said the Steelers feel like they're "qualify for the College Football Playoff" as they continue fighting to remain the NFL's last unbeaten team.

"I like the way we're progressing," he said. "Being able to adjust and win games in different fashions. I understand that we're not perfect in those but we're learning in those moments and we're still winning. I think that's huge and I hope it benefits us down the road."

Overall, though, Heyward isn't ready to start celebrating the team's strong start.

"The worst we can finish is 8-8," Heyward said. "I don't like to throw parties or horas halfway through the season when we've got a lot more work on our hands."

The Steelers are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

