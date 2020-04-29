James Conner Responds to Questions About His Future With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers added Maryland running back Anthony McFarland to their backfield in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. And after an injury-filled, low production year in the running game, people are talking about what the future of James Conner looks like.

Conner appears to have heard the talk, posting on instagram to address the discussion surrounding his future.

Conner, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract, played in just 10 games last season, rushing for 464 yards and four touchdowns. Following a Pro Bowl season in 2018, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert remain confident in their back, but did discuss the need for their backfield to improve.

"If we get an opportunity that can add a back to our current pool, then we'll be excited about that," Tomlin said before the 2020 NFL Draft. "We have every intention of running the ball better in 2020 than we did in 2019, whether we add a back or not."

Pittsburgh did add a running back and now have four members of the backfield who will be competing with time. Conner is the only one entering the final year of a deal.