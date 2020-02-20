AllSteelers
Javon Hargrave Named Black College Football Pro Player of the Year

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Javon Hargrave turned his contract year into a career high season during what was likely his final run with the Steelers. Now, before he heads into free agency looking for a new home, he'll head back to his stomping grounds to receive a historic honor. 

Hargrave will head back to South Carolina State on Feb. 22 to receive the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year Award presented by the NFL Players Association. The award is given annually to a professional football player who attended a Historically Black College and University.

"This is very big. It's huge. It's a blessing," Hargrave told Teresa Varley. "Just all the great players who came before me, players I look up to. It was a surreal moment when I heard about it. I was so happy when I learned that I won it. I can't wait to get there and see all those all-time greats there. It's a great feeling for me."

The award is selected by a six-member committee who honors a player each year for not only their efforts on the field, but is also a good representation to the community and has ties to their alma mater. 

Hargrave recorded a career-high 60 tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2019. 

"We are happy to honor Javon as this year's winner of one our most important awards," NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith in an interview with Varley. "His play on the field and work off the field through his foundation serve as a strong example of the type of men produced by the many great HBCUs across the country."

Hargrave is expected to hit the free agent market when the new NFL season starts on March 18.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

