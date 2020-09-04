Jaylen Samuels Working as Hybrid Option in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers running back room is crowded with young players looking to find their place within the offense.

Jaylen Samuels is entering his third NFL season and is still looking to do that same. As the running back begins preparing for the team's first regular season matchup, his workload is consisting more outside the backfield than in it.

"He is continuing to be impressive with his versatility," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Thursday. "I think that is the thing that has always kind of distinguished him in a competitive setting among his peers. His ability to do a variety of things at a relatively high level particularly in the passing game and outside the backfield with his hands and route running. It is above the line from a running back perspective for sure."

Samuels said his workload isn't too much different from years past. Last season, he was called upon to be the starter when James Conner was out, but finished with more receiving yards than rushing.

"They want me to be involved in the passing game but also trying to get me in the run game as well," Samuels said. "Majority of the passing game - passing downs, third downs - situations like that. I'm coming to work every day and just trying to embrace my role."

Samuels said he likes being a hybrid player. The team's most reliable pass-catching back, he's fine with whatever role he has on the team, but believes he can be a true running back.

"I like being a hybrid. But that's what I did on all offseason, stayed working on my running back skills," Samuels said. "The vision as a ball carrier. I still have room for improvement in that area and room for improvement in the pass game area. Just got to keep working, keep doing what I'm doing."

As the team begins putting a plan in place for the New York Giants, Samuels focuses on carving out his niche in the rotation. Heading into Week 1, he's working against three other backs with realistic playing time ahead of them.

"We have a lot of guys. A room full of great players who all got potential and who all have experience," Samuels said. "Coach [Eddie] Faulkner does a great job with getting everybody reps throughout practice. Whenever my rep was called, I tried to go out there and make the best out of it."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.