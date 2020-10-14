Report: Jets Release Former Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell

The New York Jets have released former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The release comes after several reports the Jets have tried to trade Bell. Schefter reported the efforts started during last year's trade deadline but they were unable to find a suitor.

Bell has played in two games this season, rushing 19 times for 74 yards. He was placed on Injured Reserve following a hamstring injury in Week 1 and missed three games.

He tweeted out his reaction to the news, using a praying emoji to express his thoughts.

Bell signed with the Jets in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season with the Steelers. He did not sign his franchise tag in Pittsburgh and agreed to a 4-year, $52.5 million contract the following offseason.

Bell is still guaranteed $6 million this season.

