Jim Mora Pins Mid-Round Tackle for Steelers in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look for a left tackle during the NFL Draft, and former NFL head coach Jim Mora believes there's a mid-round option that fits.

PITTSBURGH -- At some point during the 2021 NFL Draft, it's anticipated that the Pittsburgh Steelers will draft an offensive tackle.

AllSteelers spoke with former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. on the Steelers' potential first-round picks, and the consensus was short and sweet - "If Alabama's Najee Harris is there, that he's the perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers."

So, that leaves offensive tackle. The Steelers currently have Chuks Okorafor, Zach Banner and Joe Haeg as tackles with starting experience within their roster. However, none have spent much, or any, time playing left tackle in the NFL.

AllSteelers spoke with Mora again, discussing the team's options at drafting a left tackle in April. Mora highlighted a possible mid-round option that fits the mold Pittsburgh is looking for.

"There's a real interesting prospect, but there's risk involved, and that's Walker Little out Stanford," Mora said. "He was one of the top recruits in the country. He's a 6'7, 310-pound man who's got great athleticism, but he's had injury issues so there's a little bit of an unknown there."

Mora also pinned names like Alex Leatherwood, Jackson Carman and Liam Eichenberg as potential options for the Steelers. Even with lingering rumors of Alejandro Villanueva returning, Mora believes it's best for Pittsburgh to add youth to their offensive line with potential stars in the NFL Draft.

"Those are all guys that are going to play in the league, whether that be at guard or tackle," Mora said on his list of tackle targets for the Steelers. "It's all about priorities. The Steelers are going to go into the draft and they're going to have a list of priorities on their board - a list of things that they need to fill ... I always have a lot of confidence in the Pittsburgh Steelers making the right decisions. You don't perform with the consistency that organization has performed with year-in and year-out without making the right decisions most of the time."

The Steelers kick off their draft night with the 24th pick. AllSteelers deputy editor Donnie Druin pinned a running back as their first pick in his first-round mock draft.

