AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster: It's Going to Be a Big Year for Us

Noah Strackbein

When it comes to the Steelers' offense, there's no certainty surrounding, well, anything. 

Coming off reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow, Ben Roethlisberger sits on the top of everyone's 'could be' list. He could have a phenomenal season, win Comeback Player of the Year, and carry the. Steelers back to the playoffs. Or, he could feel the wrath of father time and an unforgiving injury. 

JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner can bounce back after a year-three slowdown. It's no secret they were playing with injuries and on an offense that was beat up as any. Still, they both head into their contract year with something to prove. 

And the additions of Chase Claypool, Eric Ebron, Derek Watt, Stefen Wisniewski, Anthony McFarland and Kevin Dotson are, again, a giant question mark until they hit the field in Week 1. 

There doesn't seem to be much worry, though. At least not within the team. 

On Friday, Smith-Schuster told Good Morning Football that he's expecting a comeback year for the Steelers' offense. 

"Honestly man, I think it's going to be a big year for us," Smith-Schuster said. "I was very happy with the draft pick that we got. Being able to draft a running back, being able to draft Claypool, good defense. We already have a solid defense. Our missing piece was Ben, and I think coming up this year it's going to be a great year for us. Steelers fans are gonna have an unbelievable season, excitement so just wait."

And as every player wants to do, Smith-Schuster finished with a laugh, telling everyone to let his and his teammates' play speak for them.

"Let our pads doing the talking, that's what we'll say."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'He Basically Asked for My Blessing': T.J. Watt Explains Steelers' Signing of Brother Derek

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made sure to take all the steps before signing Derek Watt.

Noah Strackbein

State of the AFC North: Ravens on Cusp of Lombardi Trophy

Get an insight on the Baltimore Ravens 2020 season from SI's Todd Karpovich.

Donnie Druin

Steelers to Re-Air Super Bowl Classic on Sunday

Relive Super Bowl XIV with special interviews from Pittsburgh Steelers players who hosted the Lombardi.

Noah Strackbein

Thoughts: Stephon Tuitt Named Steelers Most 'Underappreciated' Player

Imagine how much better the Steelers' defense gets with Stephon Tuitt.

Noah Strackbein

State of the AFC North: Browns out to Prove Themselves in 2020

Get an inside look at the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2020 season.

Donnie Druin

Gov. Wolf Addresses 'General Concern' Over Ben Roethlisberger's Barbershop Visit

Governor Tom Wolf discussed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's recent video.

Noah Strackbein

by

KySteelersFan

Druin: The Mike Tomlin Disrespect Needs to Stop

It's time we put some respect on Mike Tomlin's name.

Donnie Druin

by

Matt Loede

Thoughts: Four Steelers Make Pete Prisco's Top 100

Let's talk about four Pittsburgh Steelers making the list and none of them are Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Adopts Changes to Rooney Rule, Includes Women for First Time

The changes include requirements for interviewing outside minority and women candidates.

Noah Strackbein

by

NTM

Steelers to Begin Selling Home Game Ticket Packages on May 22

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin selling individual home game packages starting Friday.

Noah Strackbein