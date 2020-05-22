JuJu Smith-Schuster: It's Going to Be a Big Year for Us

When it comes to the Steelers' offense, there's no certainty surrounding, well, anything.

Coming off reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow, Ben Roethlisberger sits on the top of everyone's 'could be' list. He could have a phenomenal season, win Comeback Player of the Year, and carry the. Steelers back to the playoffs. Or, he could feel the wrath of father time and an unforgiving injury.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner can bounce back after a year-three slowdown. It's no secret they were playing with injuries and on an offense that was beat up as any. Still, they both head into their contract year with something to prove.

And the additions of Chase Claypool, Eric Ebron, Derek Watt, Stefen Wisniewski, Anthony McFarland and Kevin Dotson are, again, a giant question mark until they hit the field in Week 1.

There doesn't seem to be much worry, though. At least not within the team.

On Friday, Smith-Schuster told Good Morning Football that he's expecting a comeback year for the Steelers' offense.

"Honestly man, I think it's going to be a big year for us," Smith-Schuster said. "I was very happy with the draft pick that we got. Being able to draft a running back, being able to draft Claypool, good defense. We already have a solid defense. Our missing piece was Ben, and I think coming up this year it's going to be a great year for us. Steelers fans are gonna have an unbelievable season, excitement so just wait."

And as every player wants to do, Smith-Schuster finished with a laugh, telling everyone to let his and his teammates' play speak for them.

"Let our pads doing the talking, that's what we'll say."

