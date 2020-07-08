AllSteelers
July 8, 1933: The Beginning of the Steelers

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- On July 8, 1933, no one had any idea the brand new Pittsburgh Pirates would turn into the most crowned team in NFL history. 

As the fifth-oldest franchise in league history was founded, Art Rooney Sr. created an organization that would sculpt football for almost 100 years and counting. 

Today, we know them as the Steelers. A black and yellow uniform that brings a sea of yellow towels to Heinz Field on the North Shore of the city with them when they play. 

In 87 years, the Steelers have won a league-best six Super Bowls, continued their family tradition in ownership, and have helped create a more diverse and equal league for minorities and women. 

27 players to wear the uniform have earned their place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Next fall, we'll watch three of them be enshrined. 

A franchise like no other, the Steelers long lineage of success and push for a better game have been heard around the world. A team, ownership, and tradition that has helped make the NFL what it is today. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

