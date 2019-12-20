Safety Kameron Kelly Released by Steelers Following Arrest

In an incident involving a club DJ and the police, former Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was arrested early Friday morning. First reported by 93.7 The Fan, Kelly was arrested and charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest. Court records show he was arraigned at 4:30 a.m. and released on nonmonetary bail.

According to a criminal complaint, Kelly became angry after the songs he paid for on the jukebox were being skipped. Shortly after midnight, a bartender approached a security guard and asked him to remove Kelly from the bar.

Kelly refused to leave again after a uniformed officer showed up at the East Carson Street bar. The officer, Zachary Webb, eventually convinced Kelly to step outside and which Kelly became aggressive.

The report stated Webb accidentally stepped on a woman, Devyn Pritchard's, foot, at which point Kelly put his chest to Webb's and said “I promise to God I’ll [expletive] you up, boy."

More officers arrived at the scene and pulled Kelly away from Webb as Webb tried to arrest him. Kelly's friend, Andrew Lewis, became involved, trying to pull Kelly away from the officers. Lewis was removed from Kelly, police said.

During the altercation, Kelly's lip was split open and he was taken to UPMC Mercy where he continued to cause issues with the officers. He was then taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Trib Live reported staff at Mario's said this wasn't the first time Kelly caused fights at the bar.

The Steelers announced the release of Kelly on Friday afternoon. They also promoted former fifth-round pick Marcus Allen to the 53-man roster.