SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Safety Kameron Kelly Released by Steelers Following Arrest

Noah Strackbein

In an incident involving a club DJ and the police, former Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was arrested early Friday morning. First reported by 93.7 The Fan, Kelly was arrested and charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest. Court records show he was arraigned at 4:30 a.m. and released on nonmonetary bail. 

According to a criminal complaint, Kelly became angry after the songs he paid for on the jukebox were being skipped. Shortly after midnight, a bartender approached a security guard and asked him to remove Kelly from the bar. 

Kelly refused to leave again after a uniformed officer showed up at the East Carson Street bar. The officer, Zachary Webb, eventually convinced Kelly to step outside and which Kelly became aggressive. 

The report stated Webb accidentally stepped on a woman, Devyn Pritchard's, foot, at which point Kelly put his chest to Webb's and said “I promise to God I’ll [expletive] you up, boy."

More officers arrived at the scene and pulled Kelly away from Webb as Webb tried to arrest him. Kelly's friend, Andrew Lewis, became involved, trying to pull Kelly away from the officers. Lewis was removed from Kelly, police said. 

During the altercation, Kelly's lip was split open and he was taken to UPMC Mercy where he continued to cause issues with the officers. He was then taken to Allegheny County Jail. 

Trib Live reported staff at Mario's said this wasn't the first time Kelly caused fights at the bar.

The Steelers announced the release of Kelly on Friday afternoon. They also promoted former fifth-round pick Marcus Allen to the 53-man roster. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Head to New York With Clean Bill of Health

Noah Strackbein

For the first time this season the Pittsburgh Steelers enter a game without any injury tags.

Meet The Opponent: Steelers Look to Take Flight in Battle With New York Jets

Donnie Druin

Get an inside look at the upcoming match-up with the New York Jets as Jets team reporter Randy Lange joins us for a conversation.

It's Words of Wisdom Helping Steelers Diontae Johnson Overcome the Rookie Wall

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, is fighting a battle all rookies face late in their first NFL season.

No Love Lost in 'Brotherhood' Between Steelers and Le'Veon Bell

Noah Strackbein

It appears Le'Veon Bell no longer bothers the Pittsburgh Steelers.

James Conner Is Focused on Helping the Steelers, Not His Rep Count

Noah Strackbein

James Conner is looking to add more reps to his workload as he and the Pittsburgh Steelers head to New York on Sunday.

Steelers Bud Dupree Doesn't Understand Pro Bowl Snub

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Bud Dupree, was surprised by his Pro Bowl 'snub' this season.

10 Minute Takes: Reasons the Steelers Stuck with Duck

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Devlin Hodges, and there are reasons why.

Steelers Pro Bowlers Are Looking For 'Another Award' This Season

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers will send five players to represent them in the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

How T.J. Watt Compares to Previous Defensive Player of the Year Winners

Donnie Druin

T.J. Watt has put himself in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but how does he stack up to past winners of the award?

Five Steelers Named to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Noah Strackbein

Five Pittsburgh Steelers have been named to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.