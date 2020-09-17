Maurkice Pouncey Shares Thoughts on Steelers Honoring Antwon Rose on Helmets

PITTSBURGH -- Thursday morning, following mixed reviews about the Steelers' decision to wear Antwon Rose Jr.'s name on their helmets, center Maurkice Pouncey posted his thoughts on Instagram.

Pouncey, who has been one of the Steelers' voices for advocating police and communities come together, wrote that he was "unaware of the whole story surrounding his death and what transpired during the trial following the tragedy."

Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva decided to cover Rose's name with the name Alwyn Cashe on Monday night. Cashe is being considered for the Medal of Honor for rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in 2005. He died three weeks after the incident due to the second and third-degree burns.

Pouncey said, moving forward, "I will make my own decision about what to wear on the back of my helmet."

"Make no mistake, I am against racism and I believe the best thing I can do is to continue helping repair relationships between police and their communities," Pouncey wrote. "Systematic racism issues have occurred in our country for too long, and that needs to stop."

