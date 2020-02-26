AllSteelers
Maurkice Pouncey, Other Steelers Voice Opinions on New CBA

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Maurkice Pouncey did not hold back when talking about the new CBA that the NFL has proposed. After the NFLPA players reps voted 17-14-1 to send the newly proposed CBA to the full union membership vote late Tuesday, many players began showing their opinions on the matter. 

Changes in the new CBA include a 17-game season and expanded playoff teams. The player reps were reportedly strongly divided on the proposal before sending it to the union in a final vote around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

While plenty of NFL players are voicing their concerns and votes through social media, members of the Steelers are making sure their thoughts are coming off as strong as possible. 

Center Maurkice Pouncey sent a video on instagram sending his vote as a no. "Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that's f'ing bs. F that. They're not looking out for the best of the players."

Warning: this video includes profanity laced condemnation. 

Other Steelers such as Vince Williams and Ramon Foster joined the conversation. Williams started by saying he's going to call out players on Twitter and asking for their vote. He then started retweeting replied from Ramon Foster to pass-on the information Foster can provide.

Foster, who is the Steelers NFLPA player rep, has stayed consistent with bringing as much information to light on the CBA through social media. Today, amongst plenty of players sending strong messages of disapproval, he continued to do the same. 

The full players union is expected to have a final vote done within the next two weeks. For now, the NFL will remain under the current CBA and follow the schedule and guidelines set forth for the last 10 years. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

