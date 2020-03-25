Mavs Owner Mark Cuban: "That First Steelers Game in Pittsburgh With Fans. Wow."

PITTSBURGH -- Everyone is excited for the return of sports - whenever that is. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that has kept sports fans going is the NFL offseason.

While nearly every sport has halted operations during the pandemic, the NFL is marching forward with free agency and preparing for the 2020 draft. The Las Vegas draft may not look the same as years past, but right now, the league plans to run it as planned for April 23.

One sports figure equally excited about the return of football as anyone is Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban. Cuban, a Pittsburgh native, has always been a fan of Pittsburgh sports teams and mentions the city as a reason he gives back to the community so much.

"There are places in my life that have given me so much. Indiana University. Pittsburgh. Dallas," Cuban told Washington Examiner's Salena Zito in a Q & A. "They all have blessed me with opportunities that have put me in a position that I never imagined. I never want to take those gifts for granted...

"I think the Pittsburgh in me, the blue-collar side of me, has turned me into my dad."

Cuban also spoke on the loss of sports to fans, not owners and coaches. For him, he's glad the country can come together and try to solve the issue that is the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don’t look at teams not playing as a loss," Cuban said. "What we are going through with the virus has hurt us all. But, in many ways, it has brought us together. We all are sharing the same challenges. We all know we need to support and help each other. We all must practice social distancing. Stay home, probably not see our parents or grandparents."

And for the return of sports? Cuban says we better "watch out." As thousands of fans storm arenas and stadiums for the first time in months, there'll be shortage of excitement and emotions - especially in Pittsburgh.

"My goodness, that first Steelers game in Pittsburgh with fans. Wow. Pirates. Pens. We all will finally be smiling ear to ear no matter what the final scores are," he said.

