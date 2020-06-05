AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Mike Tomlin Returns to Steelers' Facility

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin is back in Southside as he returns to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the first time since the NFL started his reopening process. 

The NFL announced earlier this week that specific teams would be permitted to allow coaches back to their facilities on Friday, which included Pittsburgh. Wasting little time, Tomlin made his way into work. 

Steelers running back James Conner said earlier this week that virtual OTAs haven't been much different from their regular routine.

"We're still a team to take advantage of the rules that we have, to be able to see once we come out of all this," Conner said. "We've been meeting, within the rules, and it's been helpful as it can be. It's just virtually. We wish that we were around each other, building, getting to know the new guys the new rookies coming in. But we've still been having meetings and going through trying to take advantage of it as best as possible."

Tomlin told fans on Steelers Nation Unite last month that the team has been dealing with challenges to an adjusted offseason, but they're moving through it to prepare for when the team does reunite. 

"We face a lot of challenges, my mentality, and the group mentality is going to be they are challenges that everyone faces," said Tomlin. "From that standpoint it's going to be fair and the playing field is going to be level. We have to be light on our feet. There is going to be a period of adjustment from a scheduling standpoint as we gain our footing in terms of logistics of what day-to-day looks like and things of that nature.

"The entire National Football League will be going through it and I just think if we perform relatively better than others, we put ourselves in position to be that team at the end of the journey. That is always our mentality regarding the start of a season."

The NFL does not expect players to be able to return to facilities until training camp begins. They have yet to announce dates for camp. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alejandro Villanueva Blames Media for Fallout on Drew Brees Comments

Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva spoke out against the media on Thursday when asked about his feelings on Drew Brees.

Donnie Druin

Drew Brees' Words 'Insensitive' but Steven Nelson Won't Hold Grudge

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson isn't pleased by the remarks of Drew Brees regarding players protesting during the National Anthem.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Steven Nelson: It's Time For Change in U.S., Using Platform to Shine Positivity

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is using his voice to push positivity during needed change in the United States.

Noah Strackbein

Steven Nelson: From Top to Bottom, Steelers Organization 'Feels at Home'

After on season in Pittsburgh, Steven Nelson has strong words to say about the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Rookie Impact: Alex Highsmith's Potential Rests Within Future

Alex Highsmith's role in Pittsburgh may not be big in 2020, but the future looks bright for the Steelers' third-round pick.

Donnie Druin

Steelers 'Disappointed' They'll End 54-Year Streak at St. Vincent College

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stay at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for training camp this summer.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Art Rooney II, T.J. Watt Release Statements on George Floyd's Death

Steelers President Art Rooney II and linebacker T.J. Watt have voiced their opinions on hope for change following the death of George Floyd.

Noah Strackbein

James Conner's Mindset, Work Ethic, Beliefs, Bring Confidence in Steelers' Comeback

As long as James Conner continues to work off the field, he believes the Steelers will find success on the field.

Noah Strackbein

Rookie Impact: Chase Claypool Brings Immediate Help to Steelers Offense

Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool's impact could potentially be felt immediately in Steelers’ offense.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' James Conner is Spreading 'Togetherness and Unity' With Platform

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is trying to bring people together as cities continues to protest for Black Lives Matter.

Noah Strackbein