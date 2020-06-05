Mike Tomlin Returns to Steelers' Facility

Mike Tomlin is back in Southside as he returns to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the first time since the NFL started his reopening process.

The NFL announced earlier this week that specific teams would be permitted to allow coaches back to their facilities on Friday, which included Pittsburgh. Wasting little time, Tomlin made his way into work.

Steelers running back James Conner said earlier this week that virtual OTAs haven't been much different from their regular routine.

"We're still a team to take advantage of the rules that we have, to be able to see once we come out of all this," Conner said. "We've been meeting, within the rules, and it's been helpful as it can be. It's just virtually. We wish that we were around each other, building, getting to know the new guys the new rookies coming in. But we've still been having meetings and going through trying to take advantage of it as best as possible."

Tomlin told fans on Steelers Nation Unite last month that the team has been dealing with challenges to an adjusted offseason, but they're moving through it to prepare for when the team does reunite.

"We face a lot of challenges, my mentality, and the group mentality is going to be they are challenges that everyone faces," said Tomlin. "From that standpoint it's going to be fair and the playing field is going to be level. We have to be light on our feet. There is going to be a period of adjustment from a scheduling standpoint as we gain our footing in terms of logistics of what day-to-day looks like and things of that nature.

"The entire National Football League will be going through it and I just think if we perform relatively better than others, we put ourselves in position to be that team at the end of the journey. That is always our mentality regarding the start of a season."

The NFL does not expect players to be able to return to facilities until training camp begins. They have yet to announce dates for camp.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.