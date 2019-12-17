Mike Tomlin Doesn't Care About Last Season, But Understands Steelers Sense of Urgency

PITTSBURGH -- Last season, the Steelers watched the final drive of the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens matchup from Heinz Field following their 16-13 win over the Bengals. After putting themselves in a position to squeeze by the Ravens with a Cleveland win, they sat on their helmets watching, hoping, as their season was on the line.

The thought of watching Baker Mayfield miss a fourth down pass to end the Steelers' season doesn't cross Mike Tomlin's mind. For a Pittsburgh team that has made plenty of changes in the last year, the 2018 season isn't a factor into the success or mindset of this year's team.

"We don't care about last year," Tomlin said. "It's a non-factor as it pertains to this group. We've had a great deal of urgency because our season started the way that it started. September was what it was so we understand the position we're in and really we've been in that type of position for some time so it's nothing new for us, there's no need to call a secret meeting, there's no need to do anything outside of what we usually do in terms of getting singly focused on getting ready for this game."

That sense of urgency is resonating in Pittsburgh. The Steelers now control their own destiny but can only do so by being perfect. Holding only a half-game lead over the Tennessee Titans doesn't allow room for error heading into Week 16.

Another loss and the Steelers could watch their 2019 season end the way their 2018 did. After starting 0-3 and losing their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, odds were against this team finding any success let alone competing for a playoff spot. Now, in the midst of December football, they know what the task is.

"We recognize what time of the year it is, we recognize the urgency of it," Tomlin said. "Man, I love this time of year. The clarity of it, the weight of it, it's football. We're excited about getting into the stadium this weekend, but that excitement means very little without good quality prep. We need a good week this week, particularly in the areas where we fell short in the football game last week."

With two games left to claim the AFC's final wildcard spot, Pittsburgh is faced with December football at it's finest. Players and coaches have preached the importance of the final month of the season but with limited time remaining, they're feeling it - and love it.

"That's what you work all year for, that clarity that ticket to the tournament, the finality of it all, the scarcity that's in our game," Tomlin said. "I just appreciate that. You don't get 80 games to state your case, you don't get 160, etcetera. You get 16 opportunities, one a week, over the course of the second half of the calendar year to state your case and we're in December so that says it all."