NBC Sports' 'Football Week in America' to Air Two Classic Steelers Games

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- For those struggling with the loss of all major sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC Sports is doing their part to help. During their 'Football Week in America' series, the network is bringing back classic NFL showdowns, including two Steelers games fans may or may not want to watch. 

Starting Wednesday, March 30 and running through April 5, NBC will be airing two Sunday Night Football games a night, and then three more games every other Sunday in April. 

During their rundown of throwback Sunday nights, Steelers fans will have the opportunity to feel both thrill and pain. 

Some may not want to turn on the first matchup featuring the Steelers. On April 1, NBC will be airing Pittsburgh's game against the Denver Broncos during Peyton Manning's first season with the team. 

As many remember, this was a game safety Ryan Clark had to sit out during because of his sickle cell trait having issues in Denver's high altitudes. It was also during Manning's return to football and record-breaking offensive year.  

The Steelers walked away from the matchup with a 31-19 loss to Manning after Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception on the final drive. A moment many fans have removed from their memory bank but for those brave enough to sit through some tears, at least it's Steelers football. 

Then, there's the almost fun to watch meeting with the Baltimore Ravens being aired on April 4. The showing is the 2010 game between AFC North rivals where the Steelers walked away with a 13-10 victory over Baltimore. 

If the date doesn't strike a cord, you might also remember the game because of Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata breaking Ben Roethlisberger's nose on the first sack of the game. Or Troy Polamalu strip-sacking Joe Flacco in the fourth-quarter. 

Certainly a game to remember and for the younger Steelers fans out there, a glimpse to the remarkable defense Pittsburgh had before the days of T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

