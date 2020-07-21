NFL Cancels Preseason, Steelers Roster to Only Hold 80

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers' initial training camp roster will be a bit smaller than usual. The NFLPA told players on Tuesday that the league trimmed teams' roster size to 80 instead of the traditional 90.

The change comes as a precaution for players and staff as teams begin to enter camp. The NFL continues to work on finalized plans for testing once players return, but clubs are expected to start working on July 28.

The Steelers have reportedly only signed one rookie as of now. Alex Highsmith agreed on his rookie deal on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The team still has five draft picks and ten undrafted free agents to sign.

Last season, 31% of NFL rosters were undrafted players.

"The undrafted rookie free agent is probably in the toughest spot," Don Davis, NFLPA's Senior Director of Player Affairs, said to players on a call. "There's no preseason games. The league has said they're gonna bring 80 into camp."

The NFL also made it official that they are canceling all four preseason games for the 2020 season. The Steelers were set to have five games with the Hall of Fame Game, but the event was canceled in June.

As of now, the Steelers' first 2020 action will come on Sept. 14 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The game is expected to be played without fans.

